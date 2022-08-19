7 WWE Superstars I Think Could Actually Beat Roman Reigns And Take His Title

There have been few WWE Superstars in the modern era who have had as much success as Roman Reigns. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion — the first to hold the company's top two titles simultaneously in nearly a decade — has been on an incredible run ever since winning the Universal Championship nearly two years ago, and he hasn’t looked back. If he were to look behind him, he’d only see the dozen or so challengers who have tried and failed to take his crown as the “Tribal Chief” of WWE.

But still, all championship reigns come to an end at some point, and it’s only a matter of time before another “Big Dog” comes into the title picture and gets a victory over Reigns and takes one, if not both, of the belts in his possession. With WWE being more exciting and unpredictable than it has been in years, I think there are a handful of competitors who have an honest shot at defeating the undisputed champ sooner rather than later.

(Image credit: WWE)

Drew McIntyre

First on the list is Drew McIntyre, who had the misfortune of being the WWE Champion whose reign was mostly spent during the “ThunderDome” era a couple of years ago. McIntyre will face off against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle — the first stadium event held in Great Britain since SummerSlam ’92 — where he will challenge the champ for his undisputed title.

McIntyre has the size, power, varied move-set, and charisma to find a way to beat Reigns in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans in his own backyard. And, the only reason McIntyre lost when the two squared off at Survivor Series in November 2020 was because of interference from Jey Uso. If he can find a way to eliminate the Usos (and Paul Heyman) from the equation, McIntyre has an even greater chance at capturing the gold.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Bobby Lashley

If you would have asked me a year or so ago if I wanted to see Bobby Lashley in the conversation about wrestlers beating Roman Reigns, I would have said no. But Lashley has quickly become one of my favorite superstars to watch. Since his successful United States Championship defense against Theory at SummerSlam in July, Lashley has had some of the best matches in recent memory, including barnburners against the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and AJ Styles that could have easily been on a premium live event.

Though Lashley has done some effective heel work in the past, this current baby face run is a ton of fun to watch, and could go well against Reigns’ more stoic fashion. And secretly, I just love watching two powerhouses slap meat for all the glory in a WWE ring.

(Image credit: WWE)

Seth Rollins

I know, I know, Seth Rollins is currently in a feud with Riddle, but I think that eventually he will be able to defeat his former tag partner in The Shield and return to the top of the WWE pecking order. The two haven’t fought on TV since Rollins beat Reigns via disqualification back in January at the Royal Rumble, and so the two former brothers-in-arms are due for another go sooner rather than later.

And yeah, Reigns had more success against Rollins than the other way around, per ProFightDB, but Rollins did beat the current undisputed champ in spectacular fashion to claim his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015. Suffice it to say, there’s a lot of history there.

(Image credit: WWE)

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been out of action with a torn pec since June of this year, but he was having one hell of a stretch prior that. Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent and had some killer matches during that two-month stretch, including his Hell in a Cell contest (also against Rollins) that resulted in the first five-star match for main-roster WWE since John Cena and CM Punk tore the house down at Money in the Bank 2011.

Needless to say, Rhodes is not only deserving of a match against Roman Reigns upon return, he has the skillset and pedigree needed to take down the powerhouse of a champion.

(Image credit: WWE)

Randy Orton

Another WWE superstar who is currently out of action but could also defeat Roman Reigns, is none other than the “Legend Killer” himself, Randy Orton. Thanks in part to his work with Riddle as the lovable tag team, RK-Bro, Orton had a bit of resurgence the past year or so, and honestly looked like he was having the most fun he’s had in years.

Orton is also currently tied for third-place in terms of world championship reigns, with 14 title victories in his 22-plus-year career. He could get one step closer to reaching the level of Ric Flair and John Cena at 16 championship runs if he could get a victory over Reigns. Plus, this could also lead to the eventual breakup of RK-Bro and title victory for Riddle, the “King of Bros.”

(Image credit: WWE)

Karrion Kross

To the surprise of the WWE Universe, Karrion Kross made his return to the company in August 2022, a little less than a year after he was released. Like Chris Jericho debuting and confronting The Rock in August 1999, Kross made his presence known by staring down Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Those familiar with Kross (who went by Killer Kross in various promotions) and his style know that he is more than capable of handling himself in the ring with someone like Reigns. If WWE wanted to take both titles off Reigns ahead of his long-rumored matched against The Rock at WrestleMania 39, Kross would be an ideal candidate for at least one of the belts.

(Image credit: WWE)

Brock Lesnar

And then there is Brock Lesnar, who has more marque matches against Roman Reigns than any of his other contemporaries. The multi-time champion was last seen in a losing effort against Reigns at SummerSlam this year, which led to one of the most insane images in modern WWE history, with Lesnar lifting the ring with a freaking tractor.

It’s only a matter of time before Lesnar comes back and claims one, if not both, of his titles from Reigns, and there’s a part of me that actually wants to see it (for like the 10th time now). All jokes aside, Lesnar has proven in the past that he can vanquish the “Tribal Chief” and I think he can do it again.

These aren’t the only superstars I think could beat Roman Reigns and take his title at one of the upcoming WWE events. There’s always Money in the Bank winner Theory, former champion AJ Styles, The Rock (next year is the 10-year anniversary of his final reign), and Bray Wyatt, who is rumored to be returning at some point. With all this excitement, now is a good time to check up on your Peacock Premium subscription.