Dave Bautista Just Admitted He Tries To Sneak His Signature WWE Move Into All His Films, And Now I’m On The Lookout
Dave Bautista is throwing WWE Easter eggs into his films.
We are in something of a golden age of professional wrestlers-turned-actors. From Dwayne Johnson to John Cena to Dave Bautista, we have three of the most successful to ever make the transition working at the same time. And while Bautista has arguably separated himself from the WWE more than the other two since both The Rock and Cena have returned to WWE recently, he still loves where he came from and he’s even shouting out to his fans in his films.
Dave Bautista’s newest film, My Spy: The Eternal City, includes a fight scene with a moment that will look very familiar to fans of Batista, the former WWE Champion. He drops an opponent with a Batista Bomb, the signature move he used to put away opponents during his wrestling career. He tells ComcBook.com that he came up with the idea to put it in the film, and now wants to put it in all of his movies. Bautista said:
While I haven’t had a chance to see My Spy: The Eternal City yet, I’ll certainly be keeping my eye out for the Batista Bomb in the movie, and every action scene that Bautista is in from here on out I’ll be watching to see if he does it. And now I need to go back through his old movies and see if there’s one in there I missed.
Dave Bautista isn’t the first professional wrestler to include his signature move in an action movie. Both John Cena and Dwayne Johnson have done it. In fact, they’ve done it in the same franchise. John Cena used his Attitude Adjustment in the recent Fast X and Dwayne Johnson hit Jason Statham with a Rock Bottom in Furious 7.
Honestly, Dave Bautista will likely have trouble putting a Batista Bomb in every movie he’s in. While his fellow former WWE stars have largely focused on action films in their movie careers, Batista has taken a more varied selection of roles. While he certainly could have found a way to Batista Bomb James Bond, there wouldn’t have been much reason to justify one in Knock at the Cabin or Glass Onion.
But WWE fans should keep their eye on upcoming Dave Bautista films on the 2024 movie schedule. He’s set to appear in both the action movie The Killer’s Game and the fantasy film In the Lost Lands later this year, and if he is sneaking more Batista bombs into films, we could very well see them there.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.