Ric Flair Apologizes After Being Accused Of Recording Drunk And Awkward Wedding Message That Cost 'Nearly A Grand'

Former professional wrestler and semi-pro headline-maker Ric Flair has apologized after going viral for a number of complaints tied to his Cameo account. Flair, who is known for his wild endorsements and other antics, is now saying he'll make amends after one dissatisfied customer posted on line that they spent "nearly a grand" to give his brother what was inevitably "the worst thing he's ever been gifted." Ouch.

The message was meant to be a special wedding gift for the accuser's brother, who apparently has Flair tattooed on his body in some way. Instead, the user claims that Flair appeared to be drunk while awkwardly reading off the pre-written message while inside a crowded bar or other establishment. It's also clear that Flair's additional F-bomb commentary was not part of the Cameo request, and came across as rude and offensive. Check out the video below to see it in full:

"Why would you get married mother f*cker?" - Ric Flair to someone who paid him nearly a grand for a Cameo. pic.twitter.com/bDMskHZI4iDecember 23, 2025

Flair's random aside stating a lot of women also have Ric Flair tattoos, perhaps suggesting he finds it strange another man would have such body art, might already be enough to irk me as the gift giver. But I think Flair really crossed the line by a mile when he criticized the bachelor-for-now's decision to get married, rather than just wishing him well and ending the video.

I get why the person who bought it was upset, though I'm unsure why they then proceeded to give it to their sibling and taint their fandom for The Nature Boy. I mean, spending upwards of $1,000 on a celeb Cameo pretty much guarantees everyone and their mother will see it to justify the cost. But hopefully the brother was primed to be disappointed.

It wasn't noted if the matter was privately resolved, but Flair spoke about the issue publicly on X. He apologized to anyone upset with his Cameo videos, and offered reimbursement if they contacted his law firm:

I wouldn't want anyone to have a bad experience as they keep pouring in. So, to make things right, I am more than happy to reimburse the person that seems to be unhappy with their @Cameo. Please reach out to my law firm in Boston- Hartman Law. I apologize for not addressing this sooner.

Ric Flair was known for many great moments throughout his career, and while he's not perfect, this was a good move by the legend. Owning up to a mistake, especially a viral one on the internet, is never easy, so I give him all credit in the world for going out of his way to make it known he wants to make amends.

More On The WWE (Image credit: WWE) I Think I Know What WWE Is Doing With Drew McIntyre Next, And I Am Not A Fan

Speaking specifically to the message he sent, I feel like I can understand what Ric Flair was going for. I won't speculate on whether or not he was drinking, but I will say it did seem like he was acting with his usual persona he'd use at a wrestling show. The fictional Ric Flair is bold enough to call out John Cena at 76-years-old, and cut a promo disparaging Becky Lynch when she can easily fire back on Monday Night Raw any time that she chooses. Given that, I am hardly surprised he'd tell some random person he doesn't know they shouldn't get married.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are a lot of times when the fictional Ric Flair feels like the real Richard Fliehr, and maybe the person who paid for a Cameo was hoping they'd get more of an out-of-character response from the professional wrestler. Let this be a story of caution for all those who try to buy a Cameo from him in the future, especially since there are other videos on his account similar to the viral one.

Perhaps the smarter use of money would be to relive Flair's greatest moments with a Netflix subscription, as the bulk of past WWE content recently arrived on the platform and is now available to stream. I recently watched his retirement match with Shawn Michaels (not to be confused with his final match a few years back) and it holds up. Check it out on Netflix by searching for WrestleMania 24, and enjoy!