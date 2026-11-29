Dwayne Johnson celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of his first WWE appearance last night by showing up at Survivor Series. He spoke to the crowd during an extended segment where he reminisced about his career and interacted directly with his mother who was sitting ringside. Before departing, The Rock left the microphone and his sunglasses in the ring. Given wrestling traditions, the fanbase is now abuzz with speculation that the People’s Champion could be retiring, but I think it’s an elaborate set-up.

Before I cook and explain why I’m smelling something off here, let’s back up real quick and set the scene. The Rock became a huge star in WWE in the late 90s and early 2000s. He departed to pursue a career in Hollywood in 2004 and has come back to do appearances and work programs now and again in the time since. He joined the WWE Board Of Directors back in 2024 and started appearing more regularly as an on-screen character nicknamed The Final Boss. Those appearances culminated in a tag team match alongside his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, which was very well-received. In the two years or so since, however, he’s largely focused on movies and has been absent from WWE apart from the occasional appearance here or there.

That brings us to last night, which was the first time WWE fans have seen the Rock on its programming in more than a year. We got a touching video package, an extended entrance, a twenty minute or so speech, a long segment with his mother at ringside and the much-discussed leaving of the glasses and microphone in the ring. You can watch a stripped down ten minute version of the sequence below…

The Rocks drops the mic and toasts an iconic career: Survivor Series: WarGames highlights - YouTube Watch On

Traditionally, when a wrestler has their final match, they take off their boots and leave them in the center of the ring. That’s wrestling code for them saying they’re never going to lace them up and compete again. John Cena left his shoes and his armbands in the ring after his loss to Gunther. Triple H, after having to retire for health reasons, came out and left his boots in the ring at WrestleMania 38. Other wrestlers, however, choose to leave something that feels more personal to them. The Undertaker left his jacket and hat, as an example when he retired. AJ Styles left his signature gloves. So, in theory, it would make sense why The Rock might leave his sunglasses and a microphone, rather than his boots which would be more traditional.

That being said, I don’t think The Rock is retiring. The whole reason he came back in 2024 is because he wanted to have a match with his cousin Roman Reigns, who has become the biggest star in the entire industry. Both men have talked about how much that match would mean to their families, and I still think they want to get it done. It would require The Rock taking a Hollywood break for a few months so they can properly promote it and build a story during the lead-up to WrestleMania, but he did that in 2024 and was absolutely fantastic both in the storyline and in the ring.

Even if you set aside the Roman Reigns of it all though, I just don’t think The Rock would choose to go out with this level of ambiguity. The commentators did some light speculation on whether him leaving the sunglasses meant what they thought it meant. WWE posted the video of his appearance with a title saying he was toasting his entire career. No one wants to officially commit and say he’s done. If he really was done, I don’t think he would want that. I think he would want to loudly say he’s done so the company and all the fans could mobilize and talk openly about his incredible career and how it’s coming to an end.

My guess is we’re going to get a storyline at some point over the next few years in which Roman Reigns or someone else very specifically coaxes The Rock out of this semi-retirement. I feel like he’s got one more big WrestleMania moment left in him, but I guess we’ll see.