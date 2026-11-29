Spoilers for Season 3 of Rings of Power are ahead! Stream the series with an Amazon Prime subscription .

At the end of Rings of Power Season 3, after Sauron has forged the One Ring , he…surrendered. He walked out onto the battlefield by himself and got on his knees in front of Ar-Pharazôn, Galadriel, Gil-galad, Elrond, Celeborn, and a whole army of men. Pharazôn celebrated because he thought they’d just won. Meanwhile, the elves looked very apprehensive about what they just witnessed. The season ended with Sauron smirking as he started to look up at the people he was kneeling in front of.

Meanwhile, as I was watching all that happen, I realized that for the first time in forever, I was incredibly invested in what will happen to Númenor in Season 4 of this show. That’s wild to me too, considering its storyline has always been the one I was least interested in.

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(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Númenor Story Has Never Been My Favorite

I know Númenor is important. Trust me, I get it. However, in Rings of Power, I’ve always had a hard time fully investing in that storyline. That’s partially because what’s going on on this island is fairly isolated from the rest of the plot. Of course, there’s crossover here and there. However, the fact that they’re on their own island literally and figuratively for a lot of the show made it hard for me to invest.

I think that’s all about to change, though, now that Sauron has surrendered in Ar-Pharazôn’s eyes.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

I Can’t Wait To See What Happens Now That Sauron Is Really Involved With Númenor

Really, if you know anything about The Lord of the Rings through the movies (which you can stream with an HBO Max subscription ) or books, you probably at least have an idea of what happens to Númenóreans like Isildur. You also likely know about the fall of Númenor.

However, in Rings of Power, I don’t feel like I’ve felt the weight of what’s to come too much. Well, until now. Now, Sauron’s evil is about to spread into Númenor, and it feels like we’re finally going to get to see one of the most tragic events of the Second Age.

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I’m of course talking about the fall of Númenor at the hands of Sauron. In The Silmarillion, via ScreenRant , Pharazôn goes to Middle-earth to take on Sauron, and ultimately, the big bad willingly doesn’t fight and goes with him – which we see at the end of Season 3 of Rings of Power. After a few years, the villain becomes a close counselor of Númenor’s leader, and he ultimately tricks and manipulates him in ways that lead to the fall and drowning of the kingdom.

Ever since this Lord of the Rings prequel started, I’ve known that this is coming. Much like my excitement for Gandalf’s eventual introduction and the forging of the One Ring, the fall of Númenor has been a huge event that I’ve been dying to see the show depict.

The idea of seeing Charlie Vickers’ Sauron gaslight, manipulate and trick Pharazôn is very exciting to me. One of my favorite Rings storylines ever was when Sauron spent a season manipulating Celebrimbor . I thought it was fascinating, tragic, and epic to watch.

Now, I feel like he’s about to do that again on a much larger scale in Númenor, and I’m both excited and scared. So, you'd best believe I’m ready to spend time on that island when Season 4 of Rings of Power comes out.