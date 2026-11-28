Hershey's Cast And Crew DID NOT Mess Around When It Came To The Chocolate
They took the chocolate seriously.
Obviously, in a movie about Milton Hershey, there is going to be a ton of chocolate. That meant there was a bunch on set too. So, as this project came out on the 2026 movie schedule, I spoke to the cast and director about having the sweet treat around them constantly. What I learned is they did not mess around when it came to chocolate.
Hershey’s Crew Took Filming Chocolate Seriously
In Hershey, we see Milton Hershey really figure out how to make the chocolate we know and love Hershey for. It also shows the invention of the Hershey Kiss, and overall, there’s just a lot of chocolate and candy in this movie. When I asked director Mark Waters about the process of making it, here’s what he had to say:
It’s important to note that Hershey takes place in the late 1800s and early 1900s, so the technology used in it is not nearly as efficient as it is today. To that point, Waters told me that he learned a lot about just how nuanced the process of making chocolate was through making this movie:
Along with talking about making the chocolate, Waters also told me they ate their “fair share” of it on set too. He explained that he was happy to get away from set after being around it so much. However, he also noted that it was a “treat” to be around.
They Also Took Eating The Chocolate Very Seriously
When I spoke to the Hershey cast about their costumes and playing their characters through the ages, I also had to ask about how much chocolate they got to eat. When I initially posed the question, Alexandra Daddario, who plays Kitty Hershey, told me they could eat “any amount that [they] wanted.” Then, after asking if I meant how much they had to eat or wanted to eat, Finn Wittrock, who plays Milton Hershey, said:
There are quite a few cooking scenes in Hershey that show the creation of his various confections. And I have to say, this is a pretty delicious movie, especially if you have a big sweet tooth. That meant the cast and crew were around a lot of chocolate, and as Wittrock said, it was “all real.” To that point, Daddario started the following back-and-forth about the sweet treats they ate:
- Alexandra Daddario: They weren’t vegetable chocolate.
- Finn Wittrock: Yeah, they were not.
- Alexandra Daddario: They weren't healthy.
- Finn Wittrock: They weren't healthy. They were the real thing.
- Alexandra Daddario: Yes.
- Finn Wittrock: The props guys were serious about it.
- Alexandra Daddario: And we went to the premiere in Hershey just a couple days ago, and I got a lot of chocolate and couldn't help myself.
- Finn Wittrock: The answer is plenty.
- Alexandra Daddario: We have lots of chocolate.
Well, I’m very happy they got to eat so much chocolate, and that the production team committed so hard to getting the sweets right.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, if you’d like to see these sweet treats on the big screen, you can catch Hershey in theaters. If you’d like to eat some chocolate, you can get that at the grocery store.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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