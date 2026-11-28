Obviously, in a movie about Milton Hershey , there is going to be a ton of chocolate. That meant there was a bunch on set too. So, as this project came out on the 2026 movie schedule , I spoke to the cast and director about having the sweet treat around them constantly. What I learned is they did not mess around when it came to chocolate.

Hershey’s Crew Took Filming Chocolate Seriously

In Hershey, we see Milton Hershey really figure out how to make the chocolate we know and love Hershey for. It also shows the invention of the Hershey Kiss, and overall, there’s just a lot of chocolate and candy in this movie. When I asked director Mark Waters about the process of making it, here’s what he had to say:

You know, my prop master, Kelsey Peters, just was so deep into this, and I remember when she literally was doing the entire process herself just to show that it could be done. And it's very, very hard, you know? But it was fun because we actually had working equipment that could do the various things that we were doing. Of course, we cheated and just ended up having perfectly made chocolate at the end.

It’s important to note that Hershey takes place in the late 1800s and early 1900s, so the technology used in it is not nearly as efficient as it is today. To that point, Waters told me that he learned a lot about just how nuanced the process of making chocolate was through making this movie:

It's kind of like being a winemaker, where it takes a lot of time and growing. You know, you have to kind of grow the beans. You have to do all these things, and the nuance of how to do it and the care it takes to make that - like, you think about how many Hershey bars of chocolate and how they're all perfect. It's just an astounding feat, you know? And back then, in particular, it was not nearly so automated. So the amount of care they took was astounding.

Along with talking about making the chocolate, Waters also told me they ate their “fair share” of it on set too. He explained that he was happy to get away from set after being around it so much. However, he also noted that it was a “treat” to be around.

They Also Took Eating The Chocolate Very Seriously

When I spoke to the Hershey cast about their costumes and playing their characters through the ages, I also had to ask about how much chocolate they got to eat. When I initially posed the question, Alexandra Daddario, who plays Kitty Hershey, told me they could eat “any amount that [they] wanted.” Then, after asking if I meant how much they had to eat or wanted to eat, Finn Wittrock, who plays Milton Hershey, said:

A pretty fair amount. There were a lot of scenes of taste testing and eating Hershey's Kisses and prototypes, and those were all real chocolates that we were eating.

There are quite a few cooking scenes in Hershey that show the creation of his various confections. And I have to say, this is a pretty delicious movie, especially if you have a big sweet tooth. That meant the cast and crew were around a lot of chocolate, and as Wittrock said, it was “all real.” To that point, Daddario started the following back-and-forth about the sweet treats they ate:

Alexandra Daddario : They weren’t vegetable chocolate.

: They weren’t vegetable chocolate. Finn Wittrock : Yeah, they were not.

: Yeah, they were not. Alexandra Daddario : They weren't healthy.

: They weren't healthy. Finn Wittrock : They weren't healthy. They were the real thing.

: They weren't healthy. They were the real thing. Alexandra Daddario : Yes.

: Yes. Finn Wittrock : The props guys were serious about it.

: The props guys were serious about it. Alexandra Daddario : And we went to the premiere in Hershey just a couple days ago, and I got a lot of chocolate and couldn't help myself.

: And we went to the premiere in Hershey just a couple days ago, and I got a lot of chocolate and couldn't help myself. Finn Wittrock : The answer is plenty.

: The answer is plenty. Alexandra Daddario: We have lots of chocolate.

Well, I’m very happy they got to eat so much chocolate, and that the production team committed so hard to getting the sweets right.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, if you’d like to see these sweet treats on the big screen, you can catch Hershey in theaters. If you’d like to eat some chocolate, you can get that at the grocery store.