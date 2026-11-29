Avengers: Doomsday is only weeks away from hitting the 2026 movie schedule, and the hype seems to be at an all-time high. That’s especially been the case in the aftermath of that latest trailer, which teased big moments for Steve Rogers and Cyclops. Ahead of that trailer’s release, Marvel Studios also hyped fans by releasing a video in which Hailee Steinfeld revealed her return for the film. Funny enough, Steinfeld was asked about reprising new Hawkeye Kate Bishop shortly before the casting reveal, and the clip is perfect.

Recently Steinfeld has been doing press for another Disney flick, Hexed, which just hit cinemas. While excitement for that movie had been building for months, many were simultaneously speculating whether Steinfeld might reprise her role as Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the Hexed premiere earlier this month, The Wrap noted to Steinfeld that Bishop’s apartment seemed to be teased in a prior Doomsday trailer. Check out the Instagram clip to see the actress try to keep her composure:

She didn't confirm it afterward or anything, but the look on her face says it all. She's trying to hold back any sort of emotion, but there's a brief glimpse of something like panic combined with excitement that bleeds through.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I can’t even fathom the idea of being in her shoes and having to hold such a big secret, especially shortly before the news is supposed to be officially announced. Longer tenured MCU veterans have slipped up and spilled those kinds of beans. Just think about the goofs Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland have made regarding spoilers. So kudos to Steinfeld for not cracking and giving a reasonable take on a (then-theoretical) reprisal:

Absolutely. Kate Bishop is a character that is – and forever will be – so close to my heart. I was talking to a friend about — I can’t believe it was as long ago as it was that that show came out, that we shot it. It feels like it was just yesterday. That character has a big place in my heart.

Steinfeld has been more than enthusiastic about Kate since she was officially cast in the role for Hawkeye back in late 2020. The Edge of Seventeen star jumped right into the role and prepared by doing some serious archery work. Her efforts ultimately paid off, as fans have since fallen in love with Kate. Because of that, many had long been wondering whether she might return to the MCU, so when her return for Avengers: Doomsday was officially revealed, there was much excitement. Check out the announcement video:

More on Avengers: Doomsday (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Someone Just Pointed Out A Potential Problem With The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer, And Now I Can't Unsee It

Of course, even though fans know Kate – who appears in a single shot of the latest trailer – will return for Doomsday, it’s unclear as to what her exact role will be. What’s known plot-wise is that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and many more will have to contend with the multiversal threat of Doctor Doom. Given the scope of the story, there’s no way of telling exactly how Kate will factor in but, if the trailer is anything to go by, she may be sharing the screen with Scott and Cassie Lang, who seemed to be in her apartment. This would also track, given producer Kevin Feige said part of Scott’s role would see him dealing with newer characters.

Regardless of what Kate Bishop’s role entails, I’m just happy that Hailee Steinfeld is finally reprising the role in a live-action MCU production. I’m confident that directors Joe and Anthony Russo will give her the time to shine. As for Steinfeld, she now just has to keep secrets for these final few weeks before the massive superhero film arrives.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans can check out Avengers: Doomsday when it opens in cinemas on December 18. In the meantime, grab a Disney+ subscription to catch up on the necessary MCU films in preparation for this latest installment.