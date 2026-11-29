See Hailee Steinfeld Try Not To Look Panicked When Asked About Doomsday Just Before Casting Reveal
Kate Bishop would be proud of her for not spoiling it.
Avengers: Doomsday is only weeks away from hitting the 2026 movie schedule, and the hype seems to be at an all-time high. That’s especially been the case in the aftermath of that latest trailer, which teased big moments for Steve Rogers and Cyclops. Ahead of that trailer’s release, Marvel Studios also hyped fans by releasing a video in which Hailee Steinfeld revealed her return for the film. Funny enough, Steinfeld was asked about reprising new Hawkeye Kate Bishop shortly before the casting reveal, and the clip is perfect.
Recently Steinfeld has been doing press for another Disney flick, Hexed, which just hit cinemas. While excitement for that movie had been building for months, many were simultaneously speculating whether Steinfeld might reprise her role as Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the Hexed premiere earlier this month, The Wrap noted to Steinfeld that Bishop’s apartment seemed to be teased in a prior Doomsday trailer. Check out the Instagram clip to see the actress try to keep her composure:
She didn't confirm it afterward or anything, but the look on her face says it all. She's trying to hold back any sort of emotion, but there's a brief glimpse of something like panic combined with excitement that bleeds through.
I can’t even fathom the idea of being in her shoes and having to hold such a big secret, especially shortly before the news is supposed to be officially announced. Longer tenured MCU veterans have slipped up and spilled those kinds of beans. Just think about the goofs Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland have made regarding spoilers. So kudos to Steinfeld for not cracking and giving a reasonable take on a (then-theoretical) reprisal:
Steinfeld has been more than enthusiastic about Kate since she was officially cast in the role for Hawkeye back in late 2020. The Edge of Seventeen star jumped right into the role and prepared by doing some serious archery work. Her efforts ultimately paid off, as fans have since fallen in love with Kate. Because of that, many had long been wondering whether she might return to the MCU, so when her return for Avengers: Doomsday was officially revealed, there was much excitement. Check out the announcement video:
Of course, even though fans know Kate – who appears in a single shot of the latest trailer – will return for Doomsday, it’s unclear as to what her exact role will be. What’s known plot-wise is that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and many more will have to contend with the multiversal threat of Doctor Doom. Given the scope of the story, there’s no way of telling exactly how Kate will factor in but, if the trailer is anything to go by, she may be sharing the screen with Scott and Cassie Lang, who seemed to be in her apartment. This would also track, given producer Kevin Feige said part of Scott’s role would see him dealing with newer characters.
Regardless of what Kate Bishop’s role entails, I’m just happy that Hailee Steinfeld is finally reprising the role in a live-action MCU production. I’m confident that directors Joe and Anthony Russo will give her the time to shine. As for Steinfeld, she now just has to keep secrets for these final few weeks before the massive superhero film arrives.
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Fans can check out Avengers: Doomsday when it opens in cinemas on December 18. In the meantime, grab a Disney+ subscription to catch up on the necessary MCU films in preparation for this latest installment.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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