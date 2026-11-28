Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 7 of The Rings of Power are ahead! You can stream the series with an Amazon Prime subscription .

There are a handful of moments from The Rings of Power that live rent-free in my head. One is the reveal that Halbrand was Sauron in Season 1. Gandalf realizing his name in Season 2 is another. Now, the forging of the One Ring in Season 3 has been added to that list. Unsurprisingly, I’m not the only one who will never forget this moment, either, as many fans are freaking out about Sauron’s big scene online.

In the seventh of eight episodes to air on the 2026 TV schedule , we finally got to see Sauron forge the One Ring. He goes into a volcano, he’s surrounded by lava, and he hammers away at it until his creation is done. It’s truly epic, and in my opinion, the most iconic moment of the whole show, because the entire series has been building toward it. It would seem the fans are in agreement, as they were posting reactions to Threads like:

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I love that RoP took its time showing just how difficult it was for Sauron to forge the One Ring rather than making it look effortless. Watching him pour himself into it to the point of death, I felt every bit of his struggle. It makes me appreciate the struggle to destroy the Ring in LOTR so much more. RoP absolutely nailed this sequence. - iamr3n

When Sauron struck his anvil during the climax, the shapes from the opening credits formed!! A payoff more than 4 years in the making. As soon as it was revealed the guy to my right pumped his fist…Had me wanting to chant “Sauron! Sauron!” along with the Balrog’s voiceover tbh. - artistsonthelam

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Truly, the payoff of this moment was incredible. Throughout Rings of Power, there have been several revelations and creations that we knew were coming. And the creation of the One Ring was one of the biggest ones. So, the pressure was on to get this right, and boy did they! I thought that when I watched the episode, and fans seemed to be on the same page as me, as they posted things like:

I don’t want to oversell it, but Sauron forging the one ring in TROP is one of the greatest moments of television I’ve ever witnessed. Pure fantasy and storytelling at its finest. - matthewdidit

The forging of the One Ring was a masterful scene. No notes. - nerdyplutoid

The forging of the One Ring was so fucking cool like way more cool than I could have imagined. I love this show so much - ladystoneheart913

Then there was the camp of folks who called out the Rings of Power haters . Ever since Season 1, this Lord of the Rings prequel series has had to deal with quite a bit of criticism and hate for various reasons. However, it’s hard to deny just how epic the forging of the One Ring was, as these fans pointed out:

Feel sorry for anyone who gave up on The Lord of the Rings on Prime, Sauron crafting the One Ring is absolute cinema👌🏻 - mrbrowneyes87

Say what you will about the Rings of Power, but that forging of the One Ring scene was stupendous. - yesthatbern

Hate this show all you want, but the One Ring forging sequence had my jaw on the floor the whole time. Full of awe and regretting that I didn’t bother to go see it on the big screen. An absolute masterpiece. - Tasha Exploring Life Outside

(Image credit: Prime Video)

I agree, this sequence is a “masterpiece,” and Charlie Vickers is masterful as Sauron . He commands the screen as the dark lord, and watching him forge that ring was remarkable. It was also a long time coming, as many fans noted. Therefore, to have this whole moment be so fantastically done was the payoff I think we were all hoping for.

Well, with all that said, what do we do now that we have to wait for Season 4 of Rings of Power? This fan has an idea:

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So what do I do after finishing the Rings of Power season finale? Go back and watch the Ring forging scenes from episode 7, of course. slim_avery

They’re so right. That’s 100% the thing to do. Personally, I’ll be watching it as well as the Season 3 finale over and over again, because the way it sets up Season 4 is incredible.

Now, it’s time to get excited for Season 4, because the One Ring is forged, Sauron has knelt before the Númenoreans, and it would seem that another very major event in LOTR lore is going to happen soon. Will it be as epic as the forging of the One Ring? Only time will tell. Until then, I’ll be rewatching Episode 7 of Season 3.