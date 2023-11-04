How To Watch Crown Jewel 2023 Online And Live Stream WWE From Anywhere

How To Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Online

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Preview

The WWE's superstars are heading back to Saudi Arabia for the fifth annual Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, with five belts on the line and some of the biggest names in wrestling on a jam-packed card at the Mohammed Abdu Arena.

Universal Champion for over three years and counting, Roman Reigns once again puts his undisputed crown on the line at Crown Jewel with LA Knight getting his first shot at the big one. While Seth 'Freakin' Rollins returns to the country where he became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion to defend the strap against Drew McIntyre.

The fatal five-way match for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship is one of the more intriguing bookings, especially considering the returning Nia Jax's participation. Bianca Belair will attempt to regain the WWE Women's Championship from Iyo Sky.

It's not often that 16-time world champion and future Hall of Famer John Cena appears in singles matches these days, so his match against up-and-comer Solo Sika – the son of the legendary Rikishi – will not be one to be missed. And Logan Paul is back again to try and claim his first pro wrestling title having called out United States champion Rey Mysterio.

You certainly can't accuse the WWE's bookers from holding back putting on some of the promotion's biggest matches in the Middle East since Crown Jewel's inception in 2018. D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) vs Brothers of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker), Edge's Hell in a Cell battle with Seth Rollins, and consecutive Universal Championship defences from Roman Reigns against Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul all stand out.

If you're looking to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 online, whether you’re in the US or traveling abroad during the event, here's your guide on how to do it.

How To Watch Crown Jewel online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal )

Peacock is home to all things WWE in the US, including Crown Jewel. Saturday's main card starts at 1pm ET / 10am ET.

You'll require a Peacock subscription, which costs $5.99 a month. If you are happy to pay more to avoid commercials, Premium Plus is $119.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 by going for an annual plan.

As well as WWE events, membership to Peacock gets you access to a huge catalog of NBC shows from the past and present. From dramas like The Blacklist, Law & Order and Yellowstone, to much-loved comedies such as 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family and The Office.

How to watch Crown Jewel from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still live stream Crown Jewel just as you would at home.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing in Canada can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and tune into Crown Jewel on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch WWE as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Peacock, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server – most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service and stream like you were in your home country

Watch Crown Jewel in the UK

(Image credit: WWE Network)

There are two options for UK wrestling fans to watch Crown Jewel, with the main card starting at 5pm GMT on Saturday.

The best value option is to sign up for a month's subscription to the WWE Network, which includes all weekly shows, Premium Live Events and massive back catalog for a very reasonable £9.99. It's a rolling sub, so just make sure that you cancel after the event (or after Survivor Series on November 25) if you don't want it to continue.

The WWE Network can be watched across various devices, including browsers, iOS, Android, Chromecast, Xbox, PS4, Apple TV, Roku and select Smart TVs.

The alternative is to buy the standalone show through TNT Sports Box Office for £14.95.

Watch Crown Jewel in Canada

(Image credit: Sportsnet)

You'll need access to the WWE Network via Sportsnet+ to stream Crown Jewel.

There are two pricing tiers to choose from. If all you care about is pro wrestling, then you can pay $14.99 a month for the simple WWE Network on Sportsnet+ subscription.

But if you'd sooner get access to all the other live sport Sportsnet has to offer – including a selection of NHL, MLB, NBA and more – then you may want to go all out with a Premium plan for $34.99 a month.

If you already get the WWE Network through your cable provider, you can watch Crown Jewel that way, too.

How to watch Crown Jewel in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Crown Jewel (along with all WWE Premium Live Events and weekly shows) will be shown Down Under through streaming service Binge.

Binge pricing starts at just $10 a month for the Basic plan, or you can pay more to upgrade to 4K and go ad-free for on-demand content. And if you've never tried Binge before, you can take advantage of its 7-day FREE trial.

The WWE live action will start at 4am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning, or you can catch up anytime on Binge website or app.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Road to Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel 2023 Card