A Former WWE Superstar Wants To Play Friday The 13th's Jason Voorhees, And I'm 100% On Board
This would be a perfect casting.
It appears that pro wrestlers transitioning into film acting is becoming a more common occurrence in Hollywood. As yet another superstar is promoting an upcoming film, he's making it known he'd love to play a major horror icon. Personally, I think it'd be a perfect casting, and I'd love to see a former WWE star like Braun Strowman play Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees.
The beautiful thing about a character like Jason is that it's all in the look and the physical performance. I'd argue that the role requires less acting skills than perhaps when The Miz wanted to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, and if we're talking about casting someone who's both imposing and intimitdating, Strowman is a no-brainer. With that in mind, let's dig into what the actor said, and how this wish could one day be a reality.
Braun Strowman Is Interested In Playing Jason Voorhees
Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr), who's listed online as being 6'8 "and 335 pounds, recently spoke to Collider ahead of the release of his upcoming horror movie, Deathgasm 2. When asked about the horror franchise he'd like to appear in as more acting roles come his way, Strowman teased he may already be in discussions to play Jason Voorhees within the Friday the 13th franchise's future:
The former WWE superstar was released from the company in May 2025, but has kept busy. In fact, he has a new show planned for the 2025 TV schedule called Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, which will air on USA Network in late October. Even so, it seems he's still quite hungry for even more high-profile projects, and the fact that he'd put just about anything aside for an opportunity to play the slasher villain, well that sounds like the biggest vote of confidence possible.
When Will The Next Friday The 13th Project Happen?
It remains to be seen when the next Friday the 13th project will arrive, though there are projects in the works. Peacock's Crystal Lake, a prequel to the events of the original movie, is currently working towards an upcoming release date after having first put into development in 2022, which later led to behind-the-scenes changes over creative differences.
Recent casting updates revealed that Linda Cardellini will play Pamela Voorhees, and that young actor Callum Vinson will play Jason when he was a child. It's possible that the conversations Braun Strowman had involved Crystal Lake, with him eventually playing the adult Jason Voorhees.
At the same time, Horror Inc. executive Robbie Barsamian stated earlier this summer at San Diego Comic-Con that a new Friday the 13th movie was still a priority, though no official announcement was made (via Gizmodo). It's a possibility that talks are underway about bringing Jason back to the big screen, and that Braun Strowman is on a shortlist to portray the character. Will it happen? I'm crossing my fingers and would love to see it happen!
With Halloween season fast approaching, stream the original movie right now over on Paramount+. I know I'm psyched to revisit some of the best horror movies of all time, and that one is certainly up there!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
