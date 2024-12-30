Some WWE Vets Were Backstage For AEW's Worlds End PPV, And There's One Particular Superstar I Really Want To Return To The Ring

With the wrestling world caught up in preparing for Monday Night Raw hitting Netflix, among other upcoming WWE events ahead of WrestleMania 41, a few former stars spent part of post-Christmas weekend hanging out in the AEW-verse. It was widely reported that a few of the brand's former stars were seen backstage during AEW's Worlds End PPV, and after peeping out the list of who was there, I'm extra excited to see one athlete get back in the ring for the first time since their release.

While it may seem like WWE is capturing a lot of the major headlines as of late, many still remain stoked about AEW's future. That's with good reason, especially if this report truly hints at these three superstars, who never really got as much shine as they deserved in their former company, potentially lacing their boots up for Tony Khan's organization when their respective non-compete contracts are up. Let's take a closer look.

(Image credit: WWE)

The WWE Vets Spotted Backstage At AEW's Worlds End PPV

It was reported by Fightful Select that former WWE wrestlers Tyler Breeze, Baron Corbin, and Top Dolla from Hit Row were all backstage during Worlds End, likely just to watch all the exciting matches that unfolded (via WrestlingInc.com). But could this mean that one, two or all three are headed to AEW to get a shot at thriving among its ranks?

It's a great question, as many were quick to point out Breeze is technically still employed by the WWE as a host for its gaming channel UpUpDownDown, so it's unclear if he could technically join AEW as an in-ring personality at this time. Top Dolla was released back in 2023, however, so he'd presumably be good to go.

As for Baron Corbin, he was released by WWE in November, and with the standard non-compete clause being 90 days, he would likely not be available until sometime in Spring 2025. Assuming he and the others are interested, of course.

(Image credit: WWE)

Why I'm Most Excited To See Baron Corbin Possibly Return To The Ring

While I'd be happy to see any of those guys in AEW, I can't help but hope we'll see Baron Corbin get another shot in a major organization in 2025. I wanted to see him get a major title run in the WWE for a while, so when he was released, I couldn't help but feel the company dropped the ball big time. He was a great in-ring performer, and his comedic talents could have helped him shoot much higher up the main roster than he ever achieved.

Not only could AEW do more with Baron Corbin, but he had already teed himself up ahead of his arrival to work with one of the brand's biggest stars. MJF and Baron Corbin have had a handful of exchanges on X over the years, and if you're looking to make a splash in the wrestling organization, he's the guy to work with. Even the WWE, as much as it likes to dismiss AEW, has had its eyes on MJF for a long time, so this could be big for Corbin if he is indeed coming to AEW.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, I'm speculating a lot here. I don't even know if AEW has plans to sign Baron Corbin, let alone if there are plans to have him work with MJF. All of that said, I wouldn't be surprised to see it happen, and if there's one person I think deserves a second chance at being a wrestling superstar, it's him.

CinemaBlend is keeping an eye on both AEW and WWE as we head into 2025, and it should be another exciting year in pro wrestling. Here's hoping it's just as exciting for these three men, and that they won't continue to be spotted backstage at events unless they're also performing.