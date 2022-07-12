Amazon Fire TV Sticks Are Super Cheap For Prime Day 2022, So Act Fast

With all the birthdays, holidays, and other random celebrations that people have to worry about on a yearly basis, it's not uncommon to feel overwhelmed by the variety of money-saving deals and mega-sales out there. Thankfully, when it comes to Amazon's yearly Prime Day , all of the discounts are available in one spot, and you just know the company will be slashing prices on its own branded devices and merchandise. That definitely applies to what’s happening for Prime Day 2022 , and anyone who's even had a passing thought about buying a new Fire TV Stick will be happy to hear about the deals happening this week. Though the temporary nature of things isn't nearly as pleasurable, so timeliness is of the essence.

Movie and TV fans certainly have lots of Prime Day 2022 deals to sort through, but an easy way to access tons of content from one spot is with a streaming device that can access all the streaming services and apps you’re currently paying for — Amazon Prime subscriptions are obviously welcomed — as well as some you probably haven’t even heard of yet. Let’s take a closer look at each of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick discounts for the sale-iday, with the discounts noted below expiring after July 13.

Fire TV Stick Lite

For anyone who wants to dig into the Herogasmic third season of The Boys and Chris Pratt's long-awaited military drama The Terminal List, but doesn't need a whole lot of bells and whistles otherwise, the Fire TV Stick Lite is an ideal choice. At just $11.99, not only is it the cheapest option of the trio, but the Lite version also boasts the steepest discount, percentage-wise. It normally runs for $29.99, so this marks a 60% price decrease, which is the best kind of math to have to deal with in the summer.

Fire TV Stick Standard

On the other hand, if you're looking to marathon some of Amazon Studio's best original streaming movies, and you're looking for slightly more control, look no further the standard Fire TV Stick option. With the ability to control your TV, sound bar and some other devices, the mid-range Stick is going for a sales price of $16.99, marked down from $39.99. It's a 58% markdown, and consumers will save a little more money overall with this option.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Finally, for anyone who wants the best and frilliest of Amazon's Fire TV Stick options, the 4K Max device is certainly worthy for consideration. This one obviously allows for 4K resolution (as well as Dolby Atmos audio) when available, is also compatible with Wi-Fi 6 routers, and is the most powerful stick device that Amazon offers. Buyers will be looking at dropping $34.99 for the 4K Max Fire TV Stick, discounted from the list price of $54.99, amounting to a 36% discount.

Each of Amazon's Fire TV Sticks come with Alexa Voice Remotes, which allow users to control their smart home devices from wherever they're sitting, laying down, or standing in a superhero pose while trying to look as awesome as Jensen Ackles does as Soldier Boy in The Boys. But not even that dude is as super as these Prime Day 2022 deals.