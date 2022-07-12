Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Movie And TV Show Deals For Entertainment Fans
By Cody Beck last updated
Amazon Prime Day is July 12th and 13th. Here are the best deals for movie and television fans.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off on July 12th and continues through the 13th. Whether you're looking to subscribe to Amazon Prime for the first time, take advantage of some of the awesome streaming add-ons, update your streaming game with a FireStick or finally purchase some of the best movies on Amazon Prime, this week is the time to do it. The prices have never been lower, the selection has never been wider, and new deals will be introduced throughout the entire event.
We will continue adding all the best Prime Day deals right here over the next few days, highlighting the biggest and best offers for entertainment fans, so be sure to check back frequently. If you're new to Amazon Prime Day, we've pulled together a quick guide of things to know about the two-day retail event before you start splurging on great deals.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Quick Links
Here are a few quick links for some of the best 2022 Amazon Prime deals for movie and television fans to help you get a jump start on the savings.
- Amazon Prime Membership: Sign up today and get started with a 30 day free-trial (opens in new tab)
- Blu-rays and DVDs: Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and more available for sale and pre-order (opens in new tab)
- Movies and TV Shows Streaming: The Northman, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more (opens in new tab)
- Movie Bundles: Harry Potter, Spider-Man, Jurassic World, Star Wars, and more (opens in new tab)
- Smart TVs: Amazon Fire TVs and discounts over 50% (opens in new tab)
- Streaming Devices: Multiple Amazon streaming devices at their lowest prices ever (opens in new tab)
- Streaming Service Deals: Get Paramount+, Starz, Discovery+, and more for
$9.99$0.99/month (opens in new tab)
- Toys and Collectibles: Stranger Things Funko Pops, Marvel action figures, and more (opens in new tab)
- TV Show Blu-Rays and DVDs: Yellowstone, Game of Thrones, Outlander Blu-rays (opens in new tab)
Amazon Prime Membership
While Amazon Prime Day 2022 offers tons of deals, discounts, perks, and more, it's important to note that Prime Day deals are only available for those with an active Amazon Prime subscription. You can still take advantage of this week's sales while also enjoying a 30 day free trial (opens in new tab), or sign up below for just $14.99/month or $119/year.
Top Prime Day Deals
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite:
$29.99 $11.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $18.00 - Get a Fire Stick at a 60% discount.
Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV:
$169.99 $89.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $80 - Amazon will be slashing prices for TVs all throughout Prime Day, so make sure to keep checking for all the best TV deals (opens in new tab).
Blu-Rays and DVDs
Top Gun: Maverick:
$37.99 $29.96 on Amazon pre-order (opens in new tab)
Save 21% - Check out our review of the latest Tom Cruise film (opens in new tab) by CinemaBlend's own Eric Eisenberg.
Everything Everywhere All At Once [4K UHD]:
$42.99 $24.96 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 42% - Check out our 5-star review (opens in new tab) of the film here.
Downton Abbey: A New Era Digital Collector's Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital:
$34.98 $22.96 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 34% - Read our review from Mike Reyes (opens in new tab) on CinemaBlend.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Blu-ray + DVD + Digital copy:
$39.98 $24.96 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 38% - "The Wizarding World Magic Is Back...". Read more of our review (opens in new tab).
Streaming Devices
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite: $29.99 $11.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $18.00 - Get a Fire Stick at a 60% discount.
Fire TV Stick:
$39.99 $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $23 - While there are many different Amazon streaming devices (opens in new tab) to choose from, this Fire TV Stick w/ Alex Voice Remote packs enough to fit most streaming needs- and you'll never find it at a lower price!
Fire TV Stick 4K:
$49.99 $24.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 50% - Stream in 4K, use Alex Voice commands and TV controls.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls):
$54.99 $34.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - The most powerful streaming stick - 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, faster app starts, more fluid navigation, and Wi-Fi 6 compatible.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 with Roku Voice Remote and TV Controls:
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Movie Bundles
Doctor Strange 2-Movie Collection (Digital): $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Spider-Man: Far from Home / Spider-Man: Homecoming / Spider-Man: No Way Home - Multi-Feature [Blu-ray]:
$55.99 $22.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection [Blu-ray]:
$99.98 $48.91 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
DC 7-Film Collection (DVD):
$49.00 $34.96 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Pirates of the Caribbean 1-5 (Blu-ray):
$28.51 $23.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Streaming Service Deals
Amazon offers tons of content on their site, but also allows Prime members to access different channels, such as Starz, Showtime, AMC+, and 15 other channels. Currently they are running a special where each channel is only $0.99 for the first two months. You can find even more Amazon add-on deals here.
Starz channel add-on:
$8.99 $0.99/month for up to 2 months (opens in new tab)
Outlander fans, rejoice! Starz is now only $0.99 through Amazon Prime. You can also check out hit movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Showtime channel add-on:
$10.99 $0.99/month for up to 2 months (opens in new tab)
Check out hit shows like Yellowjackets and Billions for only $0.99!
AMC+ channel add-on:
$8.99 $0.99/month for up to 2 months (opens in new tab)
Catch up on The Walking Dead and see what other hits lie in AMC's huge library!
Movies and TV Shows Streaming
Yellowstone Seasons 1 - 4: $9.99 each on Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent:
$19.99 $9.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Better Call Saul - Season 6:
$24.99 $9.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Smart TVs
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV:
$559.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $260.00
Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV:
$179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series Smart TV:
$369.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
TV Show Blu-Rays and DVDs
The Office: The Complete Series:
$79.98 $41.49 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons:
$72.99 $59.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
That '70s Show - The Complete Series (Flashback Edition):
$99.98 $37.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Toys and Collectibles
Hellfire Club Baseball Tee:
$18.99 $16.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Yellowstone "Don't Make Me Go Beth Dutton On You" 12oz Insulated Wine Tumbler w/ Lid:
$15.99 $14.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.