Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Movie And TV Show Deals For Entertainment Fans

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off on July 12th and continues through the 13th. Whether you're looking to subscribe to Amazon Prime for the first time, take advantage of some of the awesome streaming add-ons, update your streaming game with a FireStick or finally purchase some of the best movies on Amazon Prime, this week is the time to do it. The prices have never been lower, the selection has never been wider, and new deals will be introduced throughout the entire event.

We will continue adding all the best Prime Day deals right here over the next few days, highlighting the biggest and best offers for entertainment fans, so be sure to check back frequently. If you're new to Amazon Prime Day, we've pulled together a quick guide of things to know about the two-day retail event before you start splurging on great deals.

Here are a few quick links for some of the best 2022 Amazon Prime deals for movie and television fans to help you get a jump start on the savings.

While Amazon Prime Day 2022 offers tons of deals, discounts, perks, and more, it's important to note that Prime Day deals are only available for those with an active Amazon Prime subscription. You can still take advantage of this week's sales while also enjoying a 30 day free trial (opens in new tab), or sign up below for just $14.99/month or $119/year.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls): $54.99 $34.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - The most powerful streaming stick - 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, faster app starts, more fluid navigation, and Wi-Fi 6 compatible.

Amazon offers tons of content on their site, but also allows Prime members to access different channels, such as Starz, Showtime, AMC+, and 15 other channels. Currently they are running a special where each channel is only $0.99 for the first two months. You can find even more Amazon add-on deals here.

(opens in new tab) Starz channel add-on: $8.99 $0.99/month for up to 2 months (opens in new tab)

Outlander fans, rejoice! Starz is now only $0.99 through Amazon Prime. You can also check out hit movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

