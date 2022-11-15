Disney+ Discount: Last Chance To Lock In A Lower Price For 2022

Disney+ has been the place to be for some of the biggest franchises in entertainment history ever since its launch back in 2019 with the very first live-action Star Wars TV show, and the content library is only getting bigger. The streaming service already offers an annual subscription for a special deal over paying monthly, but time is running out before the price jumps up. Your last chance for the lower Disney+ price is quickly approaching!

The full streaming library of Disney+ – which includes everything from the Star Wars films and TV shows, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, National Geographic, and even the newest season of Dancing with the Stars on top of all the Disney movies and series that a person could want – is currently available ad-free for the annual price of $79.99, which is a saving of more than $15 from the cost of paying monthly for a year. It’s also a steal of a deal compared to services like Netflix, where the most basic ad-free subscription is $9.99 per month.

The window of opportunity for the $79.99 deal is nearly closed, however! Disney+ is raising the price of the annual subscription from $79.99, and it’s not a small bump in price. Starting on December 8, the cost of the annual subscription will be $109.99 plus tax. Potential users have just a few weeks left to take advantage of the discount of less than $80, so be sure to check the last chance Disney+ deal (opens in new tab) sooner rather than later!

This is only one of the many deals to check out for Black Friday 2022 , but not all will deliver updated content for a full year like a Disney+ subscription would. The streamer is packed full of options that could appeal to just about anybody, ranging from those nostalgic for the Disney Renaissance to fans who want to go further back in time to those who prefer delving into the more recent options.

The Disney streamer is also the only place to find the action set in the galaxy far, far away, and 2022 alone has seen the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor, with more upcoming Star Wars TV shows already on the way. On the heels of She-Hulk wrapping its run, more upcoming series and specials set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are coming as well, including The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special .

If you want a little bit of education to go with your entertainment, the National Geographic section of the streamer has a lot to offer, including plenty of shark-based content for the months in between installments of Shark Week . Jeff Goldblum can be found in this section with The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and chef extraordinaire Gordon Ramsay goes off the grid in pursuit of new experiences in Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted .

So, if you’re interested in any or all of what Disney+ (opens in new tab) has to offer and haven’t yet, now is the time to take advantage of the low price of $79.99/year before the deal ends on December 8!