Hulu Is Offering A Great Deal For New And Returning Subscribers, But It Won't Last Long

With all the unofficial “holidays” that can be celebrated on a daily basis, few have been as relevant to entertainment lovers during the COVID pandemic era as National Streaming Day, which was first popularized by Roku back in 2014. Essentially more of a marketing tool than a proper celebration, the day isn’t without gifts in the form of deals and discounts from certain streaming services, and many would probably agree that Hulu stands tall with the best National Streaming Day promotion, which is an offer for $1.00-a-month plans for a limited time. If there’s been a better time to catch up with the new series The Kardashians while waiting for the long-awaited new season of The Orville , I’m not aware of it.

Anybody who wants to get in on the Hulu subscription action just needs to click here now to access the service’s ad-supported plan for just $1.00 a month for the first three months. As it usually goes, there are some stipulations, though nothing too surprising, and anyone aiming to get in on this deal will need to act fast.

Hulu’s discounted deal for National Streaming Day kicked off appropriately enough on Friday, May 20, and it will end on Friday, May 27, at 23:59 p.m. PST. Essentially, everyone will have had eight days to take advantage of the new deal, which should be more than enough time to pull the metaphorical trigger with a decision.

As far as who is and who isn’t eligible to sign up for the National Streaming Day plan, it’s simple enough. First and foremost, all new Hulu customers who have never signed up for the service are able to get the $1.00 a month discount for those first three months. And this is as good a time as ever to be a first-timer, given the discount, so any and all prior hesitations can go away for a while.

Some returning customers are also welcome to sign on for Hulu’s National Streaming Day discount, but not everyone. Former subscribers who’d exited out of their plans at least one month before signing up for the new deal are welcome to re-subscribe, though anyone whose plans expired less than a month ago will be out of luck. One can assume the point there is to avoid mass customer turnover.

Along with a line-up of Hulu’s best movies and its top TV shows that are already available on the service, Hulu has quite a few big premieres coming up in the next few months to make this deal all the more worthy. Here’s a taste of what’s to come through July, which includes Season 2 of the hit comedy mystery Only Murders in the Building.

Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders limited series (May 24)

Look at Me: Xxxtentacion (May 26)

Shoresy Season 1 (May 27)

Pistol limited series (May 31)

The Orville Season 3 (June 2)

Fire Island film (June 3)

Love, Victor Final Season (June 15)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande film (June 17)

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 (June 28)

The Princess film (July 1)

Maggie Season 1 (July 6)

Solar Opposites Season 3 (July 13)

Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons limited series (July 14)

American Horror Stories Season 2 (July 21)