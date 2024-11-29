I've Found The Best Black Friday Streaming Device Deals As Curated By Online Tech Experts That I Would Happily Buy Myself

Unsurprisingly, Black Friday is an ideal time to purchase a streaming device, like Fire Sticks, Roku devices, and Apple TVs. I've been writing about tech and sniffing out deals for about as long as, well... I have a confession to make. Despite reviewing TVs for a living, the main set in my living room is still an old Samsung that I bought over 10 years ago – my television doesn't even have apps. If you're in a similar position, I wanted to see what this year's Black Friday entertainment deals have in store.

My lack of fully featured TV hasn't been a massive problem as I use my PlayStation 4 (like I said... behind the times) to login into many of my subscriptions. But that hasn't also stopped me from getting a separate TV streaming device (just a cheap 1080p Fire Stick). I tend to leave it in one of the TV's HDMI ports and use it if I want to watch something on a platform that the PS4 doesn't support. Plus, – much like CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell taking his Firestick to every press junket – I shove it in my case when I travel, just in case I have an evening in and just want to catch some live sport or binge episodes of Mad Men again.

I also find that these devices are ideal Christmas Tree fodder. I've lost count of the amount of my... more mature relatives that I've brought kicking and screaming into the 21st century with a Fire Stick or Chromecast. Just bear in mind that you're probably signing up for a half-an-hour tutorial, too!

I started off looking at what discounts the usual suspects – i.e. Amazon, Google, Apple – are offering on their own devices. And then broadened my search to some of the most reliable tech websites on the internet. Because CinemaBlend doesn't test kit in-house, it makes sense to see what streaming devices the experts are recommending to buy this Black Friday. I then filtered out any deals that I thought weren't actually that good to end up with the elite list below.

My Favorite Black Friday Streaming Device Deal

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49 $29 At Walmart

Save 40% – Roku still has the edge on the competition when it comes to streaming sticks, and that's only exemplified by this model that Tom's Guide says is the very best out there. Yes, you can get one of the below deals for less than $20 if you don't absolutely need 4K functionality. But I'd suggest paying the extra $12 if you can and future proofing yourself. It's a fantastic deal.(Also at Amazon for $29).

Best Black Friday Streaming Device Deals Under $20

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: $34 $17.99 At Amazon

Save 49% – No prizes for predicting that Amazon would discount their already affordable Fire TV Sticks. Starting at less than $20, I reckon these must fly out of the warehouse in November. All versions are Alexa compatible for voice commands and are small enough to shove in your baggage to take on your travels. Got a 4K TV? Then I'd strongly suggest paying the extra $4 for the Ultra HD model that has 56% off for Black Friday.

Roku Express Streaming Device: $29.99 $17.99 At Home Depot

Save 40% – Roku's name has long been synonymous with the TV streaming revolution and its most affordable entry-level device is back down to sub-$20 levels (it's the same $18 at Amazon). This one delivers Full HD (rather than 4K – although you can get that version for $24) pictures and includes 400+ free live TV channels alongside dedicated shortcuts on the remote for Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.

Best Black Friday Streaming Device Deals $20-$50

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49 $29 At Walmart

Save 40% – Tom's Guide calls it the best overall streaming device you can buy. CNET and Wired both have it as their number 1 most recommended deal of Black Friday 2024. Who am I to argue!? Among the pros that Tom's Guide's 4.5 out 5 review admires are its excellent 4K HDR quality, Dolby Vision support, Roku's perfectly honed user interface and the fact it features "practically every app you need". (Also at Amazon for $29).

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max: $59 $32.99 At Amazon

Save 45% – If you're intending to buy a Fire Stick and are expecting a decent paycheck this month then I'd suggest at least thinking about paying the extra $15 and upgrading to the 4K Max version. It adds Ultra HD capability, alongside a powerful 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, 16GB storage for apps and games and wi-fi 6E support for smoother streaming. Three solid upgrades for a modest additional sum.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K): $49.99 $39.99 At Amazon

Save 20% – There's a $10 discount on the 4K version of Google's subtle streaming pebble. It has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG formats and runs off the tech giant's Android TV operating system. It's Google Assistant-enabled, too, meaning you can simply speak out your instructions to change channel or adjust the volume and it will follow your every command. Also available direct from Google.

Best Black Friday Streaming Device Deals Over $50

Roku Streambar SE: $99 $69 At Amazon

Save 31% – If you're looking to purchase a streaming device and a soundbar in the sales period, then Roku is killing both birds with this rather nifty stone. It's has built-in 4K/HD/HDR streaming and the speaker has presets for movies, music and more. A word of caution, though: reviewers haven't been very complimentary about its quality as an out-and-out soundbar, with Consumer Reports describing its overall sound as mediocre. So if you really want a rich audio upgrade, I suggest you check out my article on the best Black Friday soundbar deals for something more suitable.

Roku Ultra 2024: $99 $79 At Amazon

Save 21% – I have to admit that TechHive isn't a website that I frequent with much regularity, but they spotted this deal that everybody else seems to have missed. The Ultra is the current kingpin on Roku's range and is now the cheapest its ever been thanks to Amazon. Featuring a beefier processor, greater range of high-dynamic range support and even a snazzy backlit remote, you can team it up with a 4K TV and take advantage of the Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos audio.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $139 $99.99 At Amazon

Save 29% – Although I spotted it for $90 on Prime Day earlier in the year, this is otherwise the first time that the Cube has come in under the $100-mark. It's effectively a triple threat: streaming device, Bluetooth speaker and soundbar. You can operate the lot with ease via Alexa or the classic Fire TV remote control. Considering all the hats it wears, this Black Friday deal looks like excellent value.

Apple TV 4K (2022): $130 $124.95 At B&H Photo

Save 3% – I'm very aware that this is only a tiny saving, but I wanted to include it just to save you time looking yourself. Apple is notoriously stingy during sales silly season, and that gives other retailers little leeway to reduce prices. So this is about as good as an Apple TV device is going to get right now, with the 3rd generation 2022 edition and its Ultra HD compatibility, powerful A15 Bionic Chip and effortless integration into the Apple ecosystem.

