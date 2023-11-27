Oh Golly Gosh! The $3 A Month Disney Plus Hulu Black Friday Deal Isn't Around For Much Longer

It's almost time for the credits on one of the best offers we've seen during the haze of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales – and you may not have even known it existed. Hulu leads the charge as one of the best Cyber Monday streaming deals we've seen in 2023 at $0.99 a month, and you can partner it with Disney Plus and pay sub-$3 for a whole year for the two.

Yes, Hulu rebooted its Black Friday saving from years past, allowing new subscribers to sign up and pay a rate of $0.99 a month for the next 12, a price drop not seen since 2020. But it gets better, because you can add Disney Plus for the grand total of $2 more.

Getting the Ad-Supported version of both services, usually the Disney Plus bundle Duo Basic would cost $9.99 a month. That's a saving of $7.99 a month, working out at a total discount of $95.88.

This is an amazing deal, far out-doing last year's Cyber Monday Hulu deal, which allowed you to combine both for just under $5. Paying $3 a month for two of the strongest libraries in the world of streaming – well, you just can't beat it.

But don't dilly dally around, because the offer isn't live for much longer. With Cyber Monday taking place today – on November 27 – the Disney Plus and Hulu Black Friday saving ends on November 28, with all the details you need below to get subscribing.

Hulu and Disney Plus: $2.99 A Month For First 12 Months

The best Cyber Monday Hulu deal to come out of 2023? I think so! Last year we saw subscribers able to get the two services for under $5. With Hulu being even cheaper this Cyber Monday, you can add Disney Plus for just $2 when you sign-up and pay under $3 for two excellent streaming services. Not only can you watch Hulu's amazing catalog, but Disney Plus' range of hubs, including Star Wars and Marvel, The Simpsons, and many a Disney classic. Expires November 28

You can also opt to try out STARZ as another Premium Add-On. You'll be able to pay $0.99 a month for the first six months, getting a real taster for its library of TV shows.

Hulu: Get STARZ Add-On And Pay $0.99 For First 6 Months

On top of the excellent $0.99 a month rate on Hulu's With-Ads plan for your first year, you can also select STARZ as an add-on and pay just $0.99 a month for the first six months. Usually costing $9.99 a month in addition to your Hulu subscription, with STARZ you'll be able to watch shows like Outlander, Shining Vale, and the Power franchise. Expires November 28

