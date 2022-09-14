Peacock Premium Is Now $1.99 A Month, And You Can Lock In A Year Of Streaming If You Act Immediately

When the month of September rolls around, it always means two big arrivals for many people across the U.S.: the school season, and the Fall TV season . And the bigwigs behind NBC’s streaming service Peacock are celebrating both of those yearly returns in a pretty huge way that will keep a little more money in your bank account. The platform’s latest subscription deal gives consumers the chance to secure a full year of Peacock Premium’s exclusive programming for just $1.99 a month, and it’s even cheaper if you pay all at once.

You’ll need to act fairly quickly to make this happen, too, so in order to gain access to Peacock Premium’s banging new discount, just click right here (opens in new tab) to opt in. The terms call for customers to take on a 12-month subscription at just $1.99 a month, which is a 60% drop from the standard $4.99 per month fees.

Want to save a few more bucks, though? Just pick the option to pay the full year’s subscription in one fell swoop, and you’ll only be paying $19.99. That’s obviously a full $30 cheaper than the standard yearly rate of $49.99, so anyone who doesn’t take advantage of the new deal is essentially just leaving money on the table, after already having to buy the table.

Don’t waste too much time thinking about whether or not to join in on Peacock Premium’s lowered price point, as the deal will end on Friday, September 30, which is the week after all of the biggest Fall TV premieres will debut across broadcast. And that includes the latest season of Saturday Night Live and its still-unannounced new cast members , which will be simulcast live across both NBC and Peacock when new episodes air. So don’t go thinking you’re fine to wait until you get paid on October 1.

To note, there are some caveats at play here, as it usually goes, although things aren’t as strict as they could be. This deal can’t be used in combination with any previous discounts, and is only available to those who don’t currently have Peacock Premium or Peacock Plus subscriptions . It doesn’t appear as if former customers will be excluded, however. As well, this deal is only for the ad-supported version of Peacock Premium, as the ad-free plan is still at its $9.99 monthly rate.

Peacock stands out from its streaming competitors for offering a completely free tier for viewers to enjoy, but it’s definitely worth noting that the gratis version doesn’t feature the full content library, which is only available to paying customers. So if you want to see full seasons of fan-favorite shows such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Modern Family and more. Plus, Peacock Premium is the only place you’ll find all four seasons of Yellowstone streaming ahead of its Season 5 premiere in November.

Need more reasons to sign up for Peacock Premium? Check out some of the service’s biggest streaming highlights from September below!

Original Movie And TV Show Highlights

Matthew Fox’s environmental thriller series Last Light

The COVID cruiseliner documentary Hell of a Cruise

Julie Plec’s YA novel adaptation series Vampire Academy

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco’s rom-com feature Meet Cute

Conspiracy theory docuseries Shadowland

Licensed Movie And TV Show Highlights

Jurassic World Dominion (Theatrical and Extended Versions)

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

That ‘70s Show (All Seasons)

Shaun of the Dead

Pitch Perfect films

The Expendables films

Beetlejuice

Nearly Every Universal Monsters Movie, Including Dracula, The Wolfman, The Mummy, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, and many more