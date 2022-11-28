The Best Streaming, Blu-ray, and DVD Deals For Cyber Monday 2022

Cyber Monday is coming to an end, but the deals and discounts aren't over until the stroke of midnight. We've created a guide for what you needed to know coming in to this year's Cyber Monday, and while it's almost time to start thinking solely of specific gifts for the entertainment fans in your life (like Stranger Things fanatics or Bridgerton die-hards), there's still time to buy and stream some content for yourself at low, low prices.

We've pulled together some of the best last minute streaming, digital purchase, and physical products all into one place so you can keep the binge-watching going until we ring in the new year.

Blu-ray and DVD Deals

(opens in new tab) Top Gun: Maverick 2-movie collection: $50.99 $39.96 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Stream the highly anticipated sequel that crushed at the box office (opens in new tab). This package includes both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick in 4k Ultra HD + Digital codes.

(opens in new tab) Spider-man - 9 Film Collection (2002-2021) [4K Ultra HD]: $89.99 $68.87 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $21 - It's here. All 9 Spider-Man movies slinging into one place- and for a low price!

(opens in new tab) Batman and Superman: 9-Film Set [Blu-ray]: $79.99 $34.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - All the best of 2 caped crusaders in one spot for a low price.

(opens in new tab) Mission: Impossible - 6 Movie Collection [Blu-ray + Digital]: $59.99 $19.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 67% - A 'mission' over two decades in the making, including the exclusive collectible book, Ethan Hunt’s Case File, which takes you inside Ethan Hunt’s most impossible missions.

(opens in new tab) Jurassic World Ultimate Collection - Blu-ray + DVD + Digital: $50.99 $29.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 43% - Over 10 hours of action packed fun, 65 million years in the making. Welcome to Jurassic World!

Streaming Deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Channel Add-Ons (opens in new tab): Huge savings on Paramount+, Showtime, AMC+, and more. Find the list below!

(opens in new tab) HBO Max: Now just $1.99/month (opens in new tab)

With everything that HBO had and then some, HBO Max has original hit shows like Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.

(opens in new tab) Hulu: Now just $1.99/month (opens in new tab)

Both Hulu's ad-supported and ad-free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Minding The Gap.

(opens in new tab) Peacock: Just $0.99 per month (opens in new tab)

Looking to binge The Office or Parks and Rec? Want to catch up on new movies like Jurassic World: Dominion or Halloween Ends? All of it is streaming only on Peacock.

Movie And Television Show Streaming Deals