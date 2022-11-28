The Best Streaming, Blu-ray, and DVD Deals For Cyber Monday 2022
The deals on DVDs, Blu-rays, and Digital Downloads are still rollin'!
Cyber Monday is coming to an end, but the deals and discounts aren't over until the stroke of midnight. We've created a guide for what you needed to know coming in to this year's Cyber Monday, and while it's almost time to start thinking solely of specific gifts for the entertainment fans in your life (like Stranger Things fanatics or Bridgerton die-hards), there's still time to buy and stream some content for yourself at low, low prices.
We've pulled together some of the best last minute streaming, digital purchase, and physical products all into one place so you can keep the binge-watching going until we ring in the new year.
Blu-ray and DVD Deals
Top Gun: Maverick 2-movie collection:
$50.99 $39.96 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Stream the highly anticipated sequel that crushed at the box office (opens in new tab). This package includes both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick in 4k Ultra HD + Digital codes.
Spider-man - 9 Film Collection (2002-2021) [4K Ultra HD]:
$89.99 $68.87 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $21 - It's here. All 9 Spider-Man movies slinging into one place- and for a low price!
Batman and Superman: 9-Film Set [Blu-ray]:
$79.99 $34.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $45 - All the best of 2 caped crusaders in one spot for a low price.
Mission: Impossible - 6 Movie Collection [Blu-ray + Digital]:
$59.99 $19.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 67% - A 'mission' over two decades in the making, including the exclusive collectible book, Ethan Hunt’s Case File, which takes you inside Ethan Hunt’s most impossible missions.
Jurassic World Ultimate Collection - Blu-ray + DVD + Digital:
$50.99 $29.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 43% - Over 10 hours of action packed fun, 65 million years in the making. Welcome to Jurassic World!
- Transformers: The Ultimate 5-Movie Collection [DVD]: Buy for
$31.99$15.99 (opens in new tab)
- Pirates of the Caribbean 1-5 (Blu-ray): Buy for
$23.49$21.49 (opens in new tab)
- Die Hard 5-Movie Collection: Buy for
$19.99$9.96 (opens in new tab)
- The Twilight Saga: 5-Movie Collection: Buy for
$24.99$9.99 (opens in new tab)
- 1980s Decade Bundle: Buy Crocodile Dundee, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Harlem Nights, The Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squad!, and Some Kind of Wonderful for
$17.99$10.86 (opens in new tab)
Streaming Deals
- Showtime:
$10.99$1.99/mth for 2 months (opens in new tab)
- Paramount+:
$9.99$1.99/mth for 2 months (opens in new tab)
- AMC+:
$8.99$1.99/mth for 2 months (opens in new tab)
- EPIX:
$5.99$1.99/mth for 2 months (opens in new tab)
- Noggin:
$7.99$1.99/mth for 2 months (opens in new tab)
- Lifetime Movie Club:
$4.99$1.99/mth for 2 months (opens in new tab)
- Find even more Amazon Prime Channel add-ons here (opens in new tab)
HBO Max: Now just $1.99/month (opens in new tab)
With everything that HBO had and then some, HBO Max has original hit shows like Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
Hulu: Now just $1.99/month (opens in new tab)
Both Hulu's ad-supported and ad-free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Minding The Gap.
Peacock: Just $0.99 per month (opens in new tab)
Looking to binge The Office or Parks and Rec? Want to catch up on new movies like Jurassic World: Dominion or Halloween Ends? All of it is streaming only on Peacock.
Movie And Television Show Streaming Deals
- Nope: Stream for
$5.99$2.99 or buy for $9.99$8.99 (opens in new tab)
- Yellowstone: Buy season 1-4 for
$19.99$9.99/ea (opens in new tab)
- Uncut Gems: Buy for
$7.99$6.99 (opens in new tab)
- Gone in the Night: Stream for
$4.99$2.99 or buy for $9.99$8.99 (opens in new tab)
- Knives Out: Stream for
$3.99$1.99 or buy for $7.99$4.99 (opens in new tab)
- Lightyear & Toy Story 1-4: 5 Movie Collection: Buy for
$59.99$49.99 (opens in new tab)
- Saw 9-Film Collection: Buy for
$26.99$19.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fifty Shades 3-Movie Bundle (Unrated): Buy for
$24.99$14.99 (opens in new tab)
- Last Seen Alive: Stream for
$3.99$1.99 or buy for $9.99$8.99 (opens in new tab)
- Shrek 4- Movie Collection: Buy for
$29.99$19.99 (opens in new tab)