‘It’s Not Lost On Me What Our Veterans Go Through’: A Little Women’s Christmas Star Jen Lilley Tells Us The Aspects Of Playing A Military Wife She Wanted To Get Right
GAF is honoring the troops this holiday.
There seems to be a little something for everyone on the 2024 Christmas movie calendar, whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday rom-com, a good twist ending or even something a little spicy. This weekend Great American Family’s got the classics covered with A Little Women’s Christmas, a modern retelling of Louisa May Alcott’s book. In this adaptation Jen Lilley plays the oldest March sister Meg, whose husband John is stationed overseas. The actress spoke to CinemaBlend about playing a military wife and what she wanted to get right for the veterans.
Jen Lilley is reuniting with her B&B Merry co-star Jesse Hutch for A Little Women’s Christmas, which premieres on the 2024 TV schedule on November 23. In the movie, Meg and John are faced with a scenario that’s likely all too familiar to military families. CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell got to talk to Lilley ahead of the movie’s release, and she expressed enthusiasm for the role:
Missing holidays and other family events is a big part of the sacrifice our troops and their families make, and Jen Lilley said she really wanted to portray what that’s like, especially for mothers who have to stay strong for their kids. Lilley continued:
Honoring the troops through her performance is clearly very important to Jen Lilley, and it's obvious from the trailer that this theme was important to the movie overall.
A Little Women’s Christmas boasts a cast that’s familiar to GAF’s fans, as we’ll see — in addition to Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch, of course — Jillian Murray as Jo, Laura Osnes as Beth, and Julia Reilly as Amy. Trevor Donovan co-stars as Fitch, and Kyle Kupecky plays Laurie.
A Little Women’s Christmas premieres at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, November 23, on Great American Family, and you can also catch Jen Lilley this holiday season in Operation Mistletoe, which is available to stream now with a Hulu subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.