Sex Therapist Thinks Lacey Chabert's Hot Frosty Will Help Boost Netflix-And-Chilling During Holidays, But I Think A Different Movie Will Get More Stockings Stuffed

Winter can apparently be a tough time for couples in the bedroom, according to a famed sex therapist, but those hoping to add a little spice to their egg nog may need to look no further than the 2024 Christmas movie schedule to get things back on track. In fact, the expert thinks Lacey Chabert’s new flick Hot Frosty might be just the key to curing a dry spell, but I think it’s a different offering on the Netflix calendar that’s more likely to do the trick.

Sex Therapist Says Hot Frosty Is A ‘Version Of Women’s Porn’

Queen of the Hallmark rom-com, Lacey Chabert shocked fans with her choice to add a Netflix holiday movie to her resume this season, and they were probably even more surprised that it was one that could be described as pornography for women. Reviews said Chabert and co-star Dustin Milligan brought the “cheeky, wanton lust” to the holiday party, and Dr. Laura Berman said such a thing might be needed this time of year.

Many factors could play into less sexy time around the holidays, the sex and relationship therapist said, including stress, lack of energy and lack of opportunity with family visiting, not to mention seasonal affective disorder and depression, which can increase this time of year. She suggests that firing up that Netflix subscription might just lead to some Netflix-and-chill, telling TMZ :

You’re combining, basically, women’s two favorite things: rom-coms and Christmas movies, you know? Especially with a Hot Frosty in the middle of it. I think this is the version of women’s porn. Most women really like some context to their sexy stories. So if there’s a little bit of romance, there’s a little bit of buildup, there’s humor, and there’s a hot guy, you know, that’s exciting for a lot of women.

I might feel insulted at the overgeneralization of “women’s favorite things” if I didn’t feel so exposed. However, when it comes to the things the therapist mentioned — humor, buildup, hot men — I think a different Netflix offering served those up more than Hot Frosty.

The Merry Gentlemen Is The Spicier Option On Netflix’s Holiday Menu, In My Opinion

I watched both Hot Frosty and The Merry Gentlemen as soon as they hit the 2024 movie calendar , and for me, Chad Michael Murray’s Hallmark-meets- Magic Mike combo was more of what the doctor ordered (he was really just a stripper dressed like a doctor, though). While the leads of both movies were shirtless more than you typically see in the snow-covered Hallmark flicks , CMM’s wins the numbers game, featuring five half-nude male dancers to Hot Frosty’s singular “snowman.”

Both also featured some fun innuendo, with Jack in Hot Frosty helping a woman with car trouble by offering to “get behind you and push,” but I preferred Chad Michael Murray’s Luke saying he wouldn’t want to keep Ashley tied up (after Britt Robertson’s character got tangled in his Christmas garland, naturally) or when he asked her to “hold the nozzle” as he fixed a sink. The Merry Gentlemen also had more male dancing than I expected, with theme changes, fun costumes and some wild moves that were, indeed, both spicy and comical .

Whichever you prefer, Netflix’s Hot Frosty and The Merry Gentlemen may not be winning any awards, but if the sex therapist is right that they can fend off the winter blues and give you a boost in the romance department, they might be worthy of celebration all the same.