'Definitely Fake It 'Til You Make It': Ashley Eckstein Reflects On Spread Of Geek Couture And Her Universe Fashion Show's 2024 Mattel Partnership
The Her Universe Fashion Show is back with Ashley Eckstein for 2024!
Iconic Star Wars voice actor Ashley Eckstein may be beloved by fans of the galaxy far, far away for her work as Ahsoka Tano, but she soon will take on the task that makes her the most nervous she is for anything: hosting the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con. The 2024 event will also be the tenth anniversary show, as Her Universe was able to produce a virtual version when live in-person wasn't possible. She spoke with CinemaBlend ahead of the fashion show on July 25 about the Mattel partnership for 2024 and the spread of geek couture.
"Geek couture" refers to how fandoms can be represented with high fashion that goes above and beyond cosplay, with Eckstein both hosting the Her Universe Fashion Show to showcase the designers as well as showing off some of the fashions herself. When I recently spoke with Eckstein, I asked how it feels for her to see geek couture spreading not only at SDCC, but beyond conventions at this point, and she shared:
And she certainly did make it! What better time to reflect on the origin of "geek couture" than on the tenth anniversary of the Her Universe Fashion Show, which itself follows the show celebrating the 100th anniversary of Disney last year? Ashley Eckstein continued:
Of course, even though "geek couture" does extend beyond the walls of San Diego Comic-Con and is acknowledged as such, the Her Universe Fashion Show is really a one-of-a-kind showcase of the designers. And not just because Eckstein has been able to recruit standout co-hosts in recent years, including RuPaul's Drag Race alum Nina West (by sliding into DMs) and then Broadway's Michael James Scott, with Scott returning for 2024.
This year's fashion show will be presented by Mattel, and Ashley Eckstein went on to share why Her Universe and Mattel are a great fit:
Barbie has always been a popular part of the Mattel brand, but perhaps never more so across demographics than following the release of the Barbie movie almost exactly one year before the 2024 Her Universe event at SDCC on July 25. Eckstein shared what feels different this year for the tenth anniversary with Mattel as sponsor, saying:
Eckstein clarified that she has a "rule that I'll never design for something or I'll never stand behind something and support something that I'm not a fan of or I don't believe in," and her Barbie and Polly Pocket love goes back to the '90s. In fact, she explained that her connection to Polly Pocket has continued through her whole life:
Fortunately, the wait to see the 2024 Her Universe Fashion Show with its Mattel sponsorship is nearly over. The event will happen on Thursday, July 25 at 6 p.m. PT in the Harbor Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Diego as part of San Diego Comic-Con. Ashley Eckstein will open the show herself with a geek couture look of her own before joining forces with Michael James Scott – whose fun Disney connection is playing the Genie in Broadway's Aladdin – to host.
