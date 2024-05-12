Chris Hemsworth’s Father Has An Incredible Connection To The Original Mad Max Movie, And George Miller Has The Photos To Prove It

As the engine roars to life in George Miller’s latest installment of the Mad Max franchise, the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga , there’s a palpable nostalgia, especially for those who love great action movies . And those feelings don’t only permeate fans but also resonate deeply with one of its stars, Chris Hemsworth. The connection, as unearthed recently, runs deeper than the scorching sands of the dystopian wastelands. In a stunning reveal shared with CinemaBlend, it turns out that Hemsworth's own lineage ties back to the adrenaline-fueled legacy of the original film in the series, and George Miller has the photos to prove it.

CinemaBlend had the opportunity to speak with Chris Hemsworth and his co-star, Anya Taylor-Joy, about their latest action flick. In time, the discussion shifted from the highly anticipated 2024 movie schedule entry to the Optimus Prime performer's personal history. Our own Sean O’Connell mentioned a captivating story recounted by director George Miller about a photograph that's in his possession. The photo features the Thor star’s father at the age of 19, riding with a biker gang. Hemsworth elaborated on the group:

...Which was all the stunt riders from the original [Mad Max] film. Yeah, my dad used to race motorbikes and knew all the crew that performed a lot of those stunts and did the riding in the film.

It’s not every day that you find out your participation in a film project was perhaps, in some cosmic sense, always meant to be. But, for the Extraction A-Lister, this project was more than just another role; it was a homecoming of sorts, even if he didn’t know how deeply rooted it was in his family’s adventurous past. The MCU actor continued to tell CinemaBlend:

I didn’t even know that photo existed until two weeks ago when he showed me, but I grew up watching the films with my dad, and it all felt very nostalgic and vivid and wonderful.

The serendipity of Chris Hemsworth’s casting in Furiosa is almost cinematic in its own right. In the soon-to-be-released Mad Max franchise spinoff, one of the best cinematic Chrises plays a menacing yet charismatic Wasteland villain, the wild-nosed Dr. Dementus . The Avengers alum has discussed his intense stunt work for the movie notably involving a motorcycle, much like his good 'ole pops. Hemsworth even went as far as calling the making of the movie the “best experience” of his career .

Naturally, when you cast an accomplished action star like he is, you don't just sideline him. As the unrecognizable Warlord, the Spiderhead star appears set to be at the forefront of some of the film's most exhilarating action sequences, and I cannot wait to check it out. Of course, the first trailer for Furiosa also showcased some remarkable stunts by the lead character, a role portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy (who's taking over for Charlize Theron) -- which she filmed without a license ! Needless to say, audiences are going to want to strap in for this one.

It's fascinating to discover the connection between the Hemsworth family and George Miller's cinematic universe as Chris prepares to impress crowds in movie theaters. This connection represents quintessential Australian culture and is as iconic and recognizable as vegemite and meat pies.

You can catch Chris Hemsworth carrying on the family tradition when Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga races into theaters on May 24. You can prepare for the chaos and fun by streaming the previous installment, Fury Road, using a Hulu subscription .