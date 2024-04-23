David Leitch Told Us Why Aaron Taylor-Johnson Should Play James Bond, And Why He Should Direct It

Though the 2024 movie The Fall Guy is technically Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s show, co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been making a huge splash as of late. And while the Kraven the Hunter star seems over talking 007 , his co-workers definitely aren’t. Which makes director David Leitch’s pitch on why Johnson would be fantastic all the more exciting, especially because the Bullet Train helmer is volunteering to direct it.

Our own Jeff McCobb was on hand during the recent junket for The Fall Guy, and he brought up that ever hot topic of discussion. Responding with an enthusiastic case for why this needs to be Bond 26, Leitch told CinemaBlend the following:

He would be an amazing James Bond. I'll just go on the record like, I've never gotten to do enough action with Aaron, which is crazy. We've done Bullet Train and now, we've done The Fall Guy. What I really want to do is an action movie with him, because he's such an incredible athlete. Like Aaron is awesome. Yeah. So, maybe we'll get that opportunity soon, and I'll get to direct Bond.

Now to be completely honest, Bullet Train sold me on Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bond . So to have the director that not only helped bring that movie to life, but also has professional stunt experience and co-directed John Wick into existence makes this potential action/adventure sundae even tastier.

What’s more, if David Leitch does land the next James Bond movie , he has the potential to make another casting coup possible. As a recent interview saw Brian Tyree-Henry lobbying for a Bond 26 role himself, another Bullet Train alum might find themselves with another solid in.

Of course, there would have to be some sort of movement in the world of 007 for all of this to really pick up steam. At the moment, Commander Bond is in a holding pattern in-between faces. Despite what “sources” may be telling the press, we’re not any closer to an announcement on Bond 26 or its lead.

It’s frustrating, but at the same time, we wouldn’t want anything to be rushed along, lest Aaron or any other actor vying for the role be given less time to prepare. However, just as folks will be keeping a keen eye on this Kick Ass leading man’s chances, I’ll be waiting to hear whispers on whether or not David Leitch lands the gig as the director to make it happen.

The Fall Guy delivers Tom Ryder, and his stunt guy, to the world on May 3rd. But if you want to revisit the insanely fun Bullet Train, just use your Netflix subscription to hop on board. After all, a streaming bump might be the sort of thing to help Aaron Taylor-Johnson and David Leitch’s Bond 26 odds soar.