Fire Country’s Showrunner Opens Up About How Diego Confronting Bode And Gabriela Will Impact The Rest Of Season 3 And Make Things Even ‘Messier’

Spoilers for Fire Country's Season 3 premiere are ahead!

After a full season of repressed emotions and an unaddressed love triangle, Season 3 of Fire Country is bringing all that drama to the forefront. I’m of course referring to the feelings between Gabriela and Bode and the fact that she was about to marry Diego before a helicopter crash stopped the ceremony as she panicked saying “I do.” Then, her fiancé addressed the elephant in the room, and he confronted Gabriela and Bode about their feelings. That left us in a touchy place going into the rest of Season 3, which the showrunner told me is about to get even “messier.”

Ahead of Fire Country’s Season 3 premiere, I spoke with Bode and Gabriela actors, Max Thieriot and Stephanie Arcila, about Diego confronting them. Along with them, I asked showrunner Tia Napolitano about it too, specifically honing in on how this moment will impact the rest of the season. She promised that this explosive situation will only make things “messier,” saying:

Things are going to get messier. I think it's just really satisfying. I think anytime there's a love triangle on TV, you are waiting for it to collide…You're waiting for it to collide and for the fireworks to happen. And so we're teeing up like – we're going to give it to you, we're going to give you the red meat. We're going to really get into it and say out loud, all this stuff has been simmering for episodes and episodes.

Thank goodness we’re finally going to address everything that’s been going on between Bode, Gabriela and Diego! Throughout all of Season 2, Arcila’s character had been dealing with her conflicting feelings for the two men, and then at the campaign fire, she kissed Thieriot’s character. However, she still thought she was going to go through with the wedding, and Bode didn’t break up the ceremony .

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

When she ultimately didn’t say "I do," and her wedding came to an abrupt end, Diego, rightfully, confronted her and Bode. He explained that he thought she had moved on, and he’d accepted that her ex was part of her past. However, he felt betrayed when all those emotions came bubbling back up at their wedding.

Now, the stage is set for the fallout of those events, and as Napolitano teased things are going to “collide,” “fireworks” will explode, and what’s been “simmering for episodes and episodes” will finally boil over.

Along with what the showrunner told me, she’s also teased that Bode and Gabriela’s relationship in Season 3 will have a “new level of attraction and complication.” So, sparks are flying, people, and let’s hope they don’t start a catastrophic wildfire.

However, as Tia Napolitano said, this is the kind of drama we’ve been waiting for, and I personally can’t wait to see how Diego’s confrontation impacts the rest of Season 3.