I Thought Wednesday’s Season 2 Dance Was Better Than Season 1, And Its Stars Broke Down The Addams Family Easter Egg In It With Me

Spoilers for Wednesday Season 2 , Episode 7 are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the series with a Netflix subscription .

When Wednesday Season 1 came out, Jenna Ortega’s dance number took the world by storm. Now, with Lady Gaga involved, Season 2 has upped its dance game by giving Enid and Agnes the big number in the show’s run on the 2025 TV schedule . Let me tell you, I think it totally lives up to the OG number, and is even better in some ways. And I adore it even more after the actresses who play the characters doing the moves told me about an Addams Family Easter egg and how they filmed the sequence.

The Addams Family Easter Egg That’s Featured In Agnes And Enid’s Dance

After catching the attention of Lady Gaga with Wednesday’s Season 1 dance , and her song “Bloody Mary” being used in TikToks of it, she was heavily featured in Season 2's sequence. That’s because she provided the song “ The Dead Dance ” for the girls to dance to. However, this wasn’t the only fun connection; there was also a cute Addams Family Easter egg embedded in the choreography as Evie Templeton, who plays Agnes, told me during an interview for CinemaBlend:

I mean, in terms of Easter eggs, I guess we reference Thing when we do, like, the crawl across [our arm]. That was kind of the inspiration behind that. Yeah, that was fun.

It sure was fun, and when I watched the infectious dance for the first time, I was wondering if that was an homage to Thing. Well, it’s confirmed it was, and you can see the cute move (as well as the other great choreography) below:

However, the Easter egg is kind of where the Addams Family influence starts and ends. While the dancing in this season’s number is reminiscent of Wednesday’s dance in some ways, it’s also totally different.

Myers told me that was intentional. They wanted to make their own thing, and they loved doing it, especially since both she and Templeton have “dance backgrounds.” She explained:

We didn't take anything from Season 1. We weren't trying to recreate any viral moments or the dance from Season 1. I think we wanted to make it our own thing. But we worked with an amazing choreographer named Corey [Baker], who had this amazing dance planned out. And, yeah, I just think it was a good creative outlet for all of us, because Evie and I both come from dance backgrounds, so it was nice to sort of tap into that again.

Well, I’d say they certainly accomplished that goal. Much like the dance Jenna Ortega helped create for Season 1, Season 2’s big number is already going viral, with fans recreating it on social media:

However, the Addams Family homage and infectious new choreography aren’t the only things that made this scene so incredible. So, we need to talk about some of the other elements that really made this whole scene remarkable.

Evie Templeton Broke Down How She And Emma Myers Prepared For Their Wednesday Dance

Don’t get me wrong, I’m obsessed with the Season 1 dance. However, there’s no question that Season 2’s is more elaborate, and it hits in a new and distinct way. That was what they were working hard to do, too, as Templeton told me that they spent weeks rehearsing. She said:

Two weeks, I think, about two weeks of rehearsing, and then we sort of did, like a dress rehearsal, because we had these gorgeous gowns, but costume had to – they very kindly changed them slightly so that we could move around and breathe.

Their gorgeous dresses certainly added to the extravagance as well, which I absolutely adored.

However, the element that really catapulted this number to iconic status came with the invisible lifts Agnes and Evie did. It was such a fun way to highlight Agnes’ power, and it was a visual illusion I couldn’t get enough of.

Myers said they had to film those moments three times each to capture them perfectly, and Templeton detailed exactly how they did that, saying:

Yeah, we do one where I was lifting Emma and doing the turn. And then they would do one with one of the dancers in a blue suit. And then they did another one with Emma, like, on a stunt rig, and then I'd be on it, and then step off so that they could feed it and get a top shot.

What an amazing process, and what a wonderful product!

It looked like those two women were having a blast on the dance floor, and I love how unique this number was. It adds a perfect scene to a now-growing list of Wednesday dance numbers, and I love how it both paid homage to the Addams Family and one of the reasons the OG moves went viral with Lady Gaga’s music, while also being its own amazing moment.