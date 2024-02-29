Love Is Blind’s Amy Reveals Story Behind Super Emotional Meeting With Her Dad And Johnny
Meeting the parents is a major step in Love Is Blind.
SPOILERS are ahead for Love Is Blind Season 6’s episodes 1-10. You can catch up now with a Netflix subscription.
With the latest batch of episodes, this season’s stars of Love Is Blind are moving right through the experiment’s process with one particularly important part of the whole thing up next: meeting the parents. In these new episodes, some really emotionally moving moments between the couples and their parents seem to bring them closer to saying “I do” at the altar. When CinemaBlend spoke to Amy, she shared the story behind the moving first meeting Johnny and her dad had.
During episode 10 of Love Is Blind Season 6, Amy and Johnny met Amy’s dad after the possible bride-to-be previously shared her concerns about their relationship going forward if her father didn't approve. Here’s what she told us:
As the scene in episode 10 showcased, Johnny was warmly welcomed by her father after they had a chance to sit down and get to know each other and his intentions. While we don’t know if Amy and Johnny officially got married after the latest episode, it feels like they are on their way to becoming the latest successful couple from one of Netflix’s dating shows.
Amy definitely got emotional during the scene between her father and Johnny. Knowing that they were not necessarily on board for her to be part of the show from the jump brings more context to the sweet episode 10 moment when her dad gives the pair his blessing to get married. Elsewhere in the interview, Amy told us she was convinced by her best friends to be part of the show. We’re on the edge of our seats regarding whether Amy and Johnny will really become husband and wife!
Otherwise in Love Is Blind as its stars get closer to the wedding finale episodes, Amber spoke about her own emotional moment when her mom and Clay met for the first time. In her words:
When CinemaBlend spoke to Clay, the Love Is Blind leading man told us that his own mom convinced him to be part of the series, but she hilariously referred him to the wrong show!
As we get ready for the finale episode next week, it's worth noting that this season seems to be going much smoother and solid in contrast to where the Season 5 couples ended up. Next Wednesday, March 6, the finale will air and the week after that the reunion will happen. While we wait for more episodes, you can check out what other 2024 Netflix movies and TV shows are coming next on the streaming service.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley