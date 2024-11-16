Max Thieriot Told Me The Epic Story Behind Filming Jared Padalecki’s Fire Country Entrance: ‘He Came In Like A Freaking Pro’
With a scene like that, we won't be forgetting Camden Casey anytime soon.
Spoilers for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5 are ahead! If you haven’t caught it yet, you can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription.
The day on the 2024 TV schedule all of us Fire Country fans had been waiting for finally arrived. By that I mean, Jared Padalecki made his entrance on the CBS drama as Captain Camden Casey, and boy did he do it with a bang! So, when I had the chance to chat with the show’s co-creator and star, Max Thieriot, about his friend and new co-star’s big first scene, he told me the epic story behind filming it.
While speaking to the Bode Leone actor during an interview for CinemaBlend, I specifically asked him about Padalecki’s first scene. It’s an epic entrance that shows his character Camden in flip-flops and a Dodgers jersey (a bold choice, considering he’s in Northern California, now). Ultimately, he winds up in a fight with some guys who were trying to provoke Bode, and it quickly shows fans this new captain’s colors. That was the goal too, as Thieriot told me:
The SEAL Team actor went on to explain that they wanted the juxtaposition between firefighters from Northern and Southern California to be evident immediately. He told me he was excited to see it, as he said it’s a whole different vibe, because “it’s like flip-flops and tank tops” in SoCal rather than the “Wrangler jeans and Ben Davis shirts” we see more often on Fire Country.
Continuing to chat about all this, Thieriot said that this scene helped show how big an organization Cal Fire is, while also giving us a memorable introduction to Padalecki’s character:
After that, the actor broke down what it was like watching his friend perform in the fight scene. Considering Jared Padalecki spent 15 years on Supernatural and another four seasons on Walker, we know the guy is no stranger to a bit of action. However, that didn’t dim how impressive it was for the Fire Country cast to watch, as Max Thieriot explained:
Considering Thieriot and Padalecki are also friends, I imagine seeing his pal in his element was epic. As a fan, it was certainly thrilling to watch. Plus, it gave us a clear picture of who Camden Casey is.
Like Bode, Camden is a loose canon who is also wickedly intelligent, as proven by his use of salt and pepper in the fight scene. Padalecki brings a new flavor to Fire Country, though, that could shake things up in good and bad ways, especially for Bode, and I can’t wait to see it!
Luckily, we won’t have to wait long for that, because Jared Padalecki will be back on Fire Country as it continues to air on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Plus, if you want to go back and watch this fun and epic scene again, you can stream every episode of the drama on Paramount+.
