90 Day: The Single Life's Gino Seems To Have Struck Gold With Natalie, Which Has Me Suspicious

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Single Life episode called "The Act of Cobwebbing." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Single Life has been quite the positive experience for Gino Palazzolo, who hasn't had the best run of luck on 90 Day Fiancé. After his marriage with Jasmine Pineda went up in smoke, he found love again with Natalie, though his ex almost ruined that as well. Miraculously, he got a second chance to woo Natalie, and so far, it's going pretty well.

In fact, it's going shockingly well. As much as I'd like to credit Gino for cleaning up his act, I've made it clear in previous reactions that the zebra hasn't changed his stripes. And yet, it doesn't seem like he can do any wrong with Nat, which has me suspicious.

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Gino Was Amazed At Just How Much Natalie Enjoys Going To Strip Clubs

Maybe I should've been suspicious when Natalie gave him a third chance to try and make a relationship work, but this episode really set me off. Not only was Natalie allowing Gino to butt into a weekend she had previously planned to spend with her college-age daughter, but they had a very specific activity planned that surprised him.

Natalie wanted to take Gino to the strip club and wanted them to "make it rain" and get lap dances together. Gino was only able to make one of the two happen because the bills were too new and stuck together. He said used bills would've been better. Overall, though, he had a blast and couldn't believe he found a woman who also enjoys going to the strip club.

I'm Now Wondering About The Legitimacy Of This Relationship

I was also pretty shocked to learn that Natalie also liked strip clubs, especially in the exact same way Gino also enjoyed them. What are the odds he would find someone fresh out of a breakup who has similar features to his ex-wife, but is interested in the same things he is?

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Does he play the lottery? Because he should. Also, I am beginning to subscribe to the theory that Natalie was someone scouted out by TLC to date Gino. This whole thing started after Jasmine implied Natalie was paid by the show to date her ex-husband, though it's possible she just meant the same check everyone gets for participating (via 90DayFiancenews-and-memes.com).

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While there have been past claims that 90 Day Fiancé deliberately set up storylines, there is also the possibility that Natalie sought out Gino to appear on 90 Day and soft-launch her own reality television run. Hey, it's worked out for Elise Benson, who went from featured player in 90 Day: Hunt For Love to full-time cast member in record time.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

90 Day Fiancé is available on streaming if you have an HBO Max subscription. So, if you like 90 Day and all its spinoffs, then what are you waiting for?

We'll see what becomes of Gino and Natalie's relationship as 90 Day: The Single Life continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see where the rest of this season heads, and how Nat's daughter will play into whether this couple continues to keep chugging along.