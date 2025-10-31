The Road's Gretchen Wilson Opens Up About Going From A ‘Very 'Hot And Heavy' Singing Show To Keith Urban And Blake Shelton's New Series
From one singing competition show to another!
The Road hit the airwaves in the fall 2025 TV schedule as network television's newest music competition show, and it's definitely not just another version of The Voice or American Idol. The contestants are on tour with Keith Urban, and their performances are as the opening acts to throngs of fans who are there to hear somebody else sing. Country star and Grammy-winner Gretchen Wilson is the show's Tour Manager, a role that she took on not too long after winning a different music show: The Masked Singer. Here's what she told CinemaBlend about the differences between the two shows.
Gretchen Wilson competed on The Masked Singer Season 13 as the Pearl, and she ultimately won and wasn't unmasked until the very end. When I spoke with her about going from that show to The Road, she shared:
Being a competitor on one show and the Tour Manager helping the competitors on another was bound to be different, but The Masked Singer really feels like it's on the opposite any of the music TV spectrum from The Road. As Gretchen Wilson put it:
New episodes of The Road air on CBS Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET, and stream next day with a Paramount+ subscription. As for Gretchen Wilson's run on The Masked Singer, you can find Season 13 streaming with a Hulu subscription.
