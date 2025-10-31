The Road's Gretchen Wilson Opens Up About Going From A ‘Very 'Hot And Heavy' Singing Show To Keith Urban And Blake Shelton's New Series

The Road hit the airwaves in the fall 2025 TV schedule as network television's newest music competition show, and it's definitely not just another version of The Voice or American Idol. The contestants are on tour with Keith Urban, and their performances are as the opening acts to throngs of fans who are there to hear somebody else sing. Country star and Grammy-winner Gretchen Wilson is the show's Tour Manager, a role that she took on not too long after winning a different music show: The Masked Singer. Here's what she told CinemaBlend about the differences between the two shows.

Gretchen Wilson competed on The Masked Singer Season 13 as the Pearl, and she ultimately won and wasn't unmasked until the very end. When I spoke with her about going from that show to The Road, she shared:

First of all this show was a lot less hot and heavy. [laughs] I mean, that show was very heavy. The weight of that, the heat, the going through all those weeks and not being able to tell anyone, not being able to talk about it, not being able to promote it, it's very different. I'm not sure that there's any show that you can really compare to the masked singer. It's really different.

Being a competitor on one show and the Tour Manager helping the competitors on another was bound to be different, but The Masked Singer really feels like it's on the opposite any of the music TV spectrum from The Road. As Gretchen Wilson put it:

The day that I arrived, they were like, 'Welcome to the silliest show on TV!' And it was like, 'Wow, you know it too. Okay.' But they do have a blast. I had a really good time being there. I didn't think I would, but I did, and it was grueling, and it was hard work, and I'm almost really glad that I went and did that first, because it made being on the set of The Road [feel] like a breath of fresh air.

New episodes of The Road air on CBS Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET, and stream next day with a Paramount+ subscription. As for Gretchen Wilson's run on The Masked Singer, you can find Season 13 streaming with a Hulu subscription.