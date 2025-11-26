That Time Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Shaded Her Voice Co-Star Blake Shelton During An Impromptu Vow Renewal

Blake Shelton may no longer be on The Voice, but that hasn’t stopped his fellow coaches from shading him on occasion. It’s been two years since Shelton’s final chair turn and, while a lot of the Voice coaches have come and gone over the years, his absence is certainly felt. He’s made some memorable friendly rivalries with Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson, among others, and Clarkson is still keeping up with it. Anyone who needs evidence of that should know about the time Clarkson even shaded Shelton during an impromptu vow renewal.

During one of Clarkson’s shows for her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, one fan handed her a piece of paper and asked her to officiate their vow renewal, which happened during the concert. In a video posted to TikTok by user themrkingalex, the American Idol winner pointed out that she hadn't officially been ordained as an officiant but that she would make sure to go online that night to make it official. She also hilariously said, “If Blake Shelton can do this, any fucking person can do this.” Check it out:

Shelton has officiated weddings more than once, having done it for best friend Trace Adkins in 2019 and his former manager, Narvel Blackstock, in 2024. So it’s pretty funny that Clarkson felt the need to bring that up, even despite the fact that The Voice’s Carson Daly officiated Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding. However, it’s not surprising, since she wouldn’t want to pass up an opportunity to roast the country star.

Clarkson and Shelton had quite a memorable friendly rivalry on The Voice, and she brought that humorous competitiveness back when she returned to the series earlier this year. She trolled Shelton by sitting in his old chair and was as happy as ever. It’s fun to see that this rivalry/friendship continue to endure and doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

That being said, seeing Clarkson shading Shelton at her show makes me wish that Shelton would return to The Voice, even for just a season. Some thought Clarkson wouldn’t return, especially once The Kelly Clarkson Show moved to New York. However, she's going to be back for Season 29 on the 2026 TV schedule, which is certainly a plus. I’m just looking forward to seeing all the fun trolling continue, especially since she’ll be joined by John Legend and Adam Levine, the latter of whom also had a pretty iconic and fun rivalry with Shelton.

Arguably, the best part of The Voice is not seeing the aspiring singers and rooting for favorites, but it's the chemistry between the coaches and seeing how fun they truly have. The friendly competition is has been a welcome part of the show, and I hope that dynamics like the one between Shelton and Clarkson don't go away.