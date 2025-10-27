I’ve Always Wondered How Much Time The Voice Contestants Spend With Niall Horan And The Other Coaches. An EP Gave The Answer
They seem to bond so quickly!
It always fascinates me to hear when the coaches of The Voice keep in touch with the artists post-show, whether it’s Blake Shelton booking team members at Ole Red, Michael Bublé helping his Season 26 winner produce his album or Kelsea Ballerini handing out her phone number to eliminated contestants. Considering how close they become, I’ve always wondered how much time the singers actually get to spend with Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg and the other mentors. Thanks to an EP, now I know.
The Voice Season 28 changed up the Battles rules, as the artists picked their own duet partner instead of the coaches making that choice. This created some amazing and unexpected duos but also an added challenge for Niall Horan (who declared the Battles his “least favorite” part of the show) and the rest. So how much time did they have to work out each arrangement? Executive producer Audrey Morrissey told SheKnows:
If the coaches are meeting with every member of their team over four days, that probably means they’re getting a good few hours of face-to-face time. Then the contestants apparently have access to their coaches’ phone numbers or email addresses for further direction. Morrissey continued:
It sounds like the amount of communication that happens between the superstars and their proteges is dictated by the coach, but Ariana Grande — who admits she got too attached to her team — suggested in Season 21 that there may be a limit to such interaction. The Wicked star claimed she had “broken every rule in my contract” by talking to her artists “all the time” and was told (presumably by producers) that she wasn’t supposed to do that.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Subscribe to Peacock TV and enjoy The Voice along with other reality competition shows. A membership to the streamer costs as little as $7.99 a month. Customers can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, which provide ad-free streams as well as the option to download titles to watch offline later.
The EP didn’t mention any limit but did say the degree of coach involvement varied, with some loving to get involved with the whole production and others preferring to focus on the music.
But even those artists aren’t left high and dry. Snoop Dogg shouted out all of the people we don’t get to see helping the artists’ journeys, including hair and makeup, wardrobe, vocal coaches and, of course, the band. The “Gin and Juice” rapper told Access Hollywood last month (via E! News):
After 28 seasons, it seems like The Voice is probably a well-oiled machine that does make the job of the coaches pretty easy, but it sounds like it takes a lot of people to make that happen. I’m just glad to hear the coaches are actually involved with their team members and not just popping in on performance day.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I love to see the relationships develop, and I can’t wait to see what twists and turns await the next round of competition. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET Monday, October 27, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription, as the Battle round ends and the teams kick off Knockouts.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.