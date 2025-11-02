Liam Hemsworth’s Been Crazy Busy With The Witcher, But Made It Home To Spend Halloween Weekend With Chris Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth’s fame may have blown up, thanks to the Hunger Games movies, but his star power is continuing to skyrocket now that he's replaced Henry Cavill on The Witcher. With that role, of course, comes a bevy of press obligations, and Hemsworth has been on a massive tour as of late. Despite the Aussie actor’s crazy busy schedule for the 2025 Netflix release, though, Hemsworth still took the time to visit his older brother, Chris, over Halloween weekend.

So far, the Last Song actor’s massively packed schedule for The Witcher press has meant attending the London premiere of the show's fourth season on October 23rd. He's also made plenty of talk show appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Live with Kelly and Mark and more. He even spoke to CinemaBlend about what it felt like wearing his Geralt costume for the first time. To say the life of an actor is a busy one would be understatement.

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, Daily Mail reports that Liam Hemsworth took time away from his hectic schedule to see his big brother, Chris, for Halloween weekend in Byron Bay. Per the outlet, during a chill backyard gathering, the Hemsworth brothers were seen chatting it up and drinks in hand. The two seemed to be enjoying each other’s company alone, as the Thor actor’s wife and kids had Halloween plans of their own for trick-or-treating. Considering Chris and Liam were enjoying the Australian sun with their pals, it’s no wonder they’re all smiles.

According to the publication, Chris and Liam Hemsworth really enjoy their time in their hometown. Chris has made a permanent home there with his wife and kids, as they moved there in 2015. He and Liam have since been spotted surfing, training or catching up with friends in The Land Down Under. The brotherly pair have also had some wild family adventures, like a Byron Bay camping trip and egging each other on while surfing the dunes. Talk about living it up!

Of course, there can't be all play without some work, and the Hemsworths know all about that. For Liam, there was some “noise” about him signed up for The Witcher Season 4, but that hasn’t stopped him from filling those big shoes (and wearing a long white wig) for his new role as Geralt. Chris Hemsworth, meanwhile, has been pretty busy himself and is looking towards his 2026 movie releases, Avengers: Doomsday and Crime 101. So, given the Hemsworths' busy schedules, it makes sense why they would want to kick back together during their time off.

I love hearing about celebrity siblings making time for each other amid their work obligations. Compared to doing endless interviews, beaches and backyard BBQs definitely make for a good counterbalance. See the younger Hemsworth brother play Geralt in the fourth season of The Witcher, which is now streaming with a Netflix subscription.