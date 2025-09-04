Wait, Are We Getting A Romance Between Superman's Mr. Terrific And A Peacemaker Character?

The last couple months have been quite eventful for the DC Universe. First, Superman kicked off the film side of this franchise, and among other things, this 2025 movie release gave a platform for Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific to steal the show. Then a few weeks ago, Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, and Sol Rodríguez’s Sasha Bordeaux is one of the new characters who’s been introduced. Well, it turns out Mr. Terrific, a.k.a. Michael Holt, and Sasha have been an item in the comics, and Rodríguez shared her thoughts with CinemaBlend about the DCU potentially following suit.

Our own Hannah Saulic got the opportunity to speak with Rodriguez during the Peacemaker Season 2 junket, where the actress was paired with John Economos actor Steve Agee. When Hannah brought up Mr. Terrific and Sasha Bordeaux’s romantic history and asked Rodríguez those characters had met yet in the DCU, she responded:

I would love that. Because that’d mean that I would be in Metropolis at some point, hanging out with Mr. Terrific. I would love that. I haven’t spoke to James about that, but I would love for that to happen in a next Superman movie.

Well, she’s in luck, because James Gunn announced today that Man of Tomorrow is scheduled for July 9, 2027. Granted, we don’t know yet if Mr. Terrific will be back for the Superman sequel, and it’s even harder to say if Sasha Bordeaux will be thrown into the mix. I’d like to think the odds of the latter happening are stronger than one might initially assume. After all, James Gunn is the creative mind behind both Peacemaker and Superman, and since Sasha is an A.R.G.U.S. agent, it’d be easy enough to include her alongside Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. or even in his place.

The comics versions of Mr. Terrific and Sasha Bordeaux were romantically together when they were both serving in the United Nations intelligence agency Checkmate. Their relationship got complicated when Michael Holt became Checkmate’s White King and Sasha became its Black Queen. It’s now been close to two decades since these characters have been tied together on the printed page, but that doesn’t mean the DCU couldn’t put its own spin on this pairing.

The big question on my mind is if it would make sense to bring Mr. Terrific and Sasha Bordeaux together in the coming years. The latter seems like she’s a married-to-the-job type, and the former might be distrustful of someone working for the government at this point in his superhero career. Plus, if Edi Gathegi’s Michael Holt also lost his wife and unborn child, and combined with how he outright told Lois he doesn’t like dealing with people’s emotions, he just might not be in the mindset to pursue love right now.

Still, like Sol Rodríguez, I’d be game to see romance between Mr. Terrific and Sasha Bordeaux if the proper groundwork can be laid. In the meantime, new episodes of Peacemaker premiere Thursdays on HBO Max, and next on the upcoming DC movies slate is Supergirl, which arrives on June 26, 2026.