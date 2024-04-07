Halle Berry Missed Shouting Out Fans On Easter, But Her Belated Post With Plenty Of Cute Bunnies Totally Makes Up For It

Holidays can be a busy time for anyone, as those occasions can be filled with family plans and festivities galore. So it’s easy to forget something or someone or just not have time to do something in all the madness. It seems that the latter is what happened with Halle Berry over Easter weekend, as she wasn't able to send a shout out to her fans on the holiday. However, the actress definitely made up for it with a belated post filled with plenty of cute bunnies.

The Oscar winner took to her Instagram account a few days after Easter to let her followers know she didn’t forget about them. She explained her post was late because she and her family were enjoying a nice vacation over the holiday weekend. Despite missing the religious day, she didn’t fail to deliver by using her belated post to chronicle her weekend activities, which involved chillin with the bunnies. Check out the Bruised star’s sweet post below, and try not to get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of cuteness on display:

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) A photo posted by on

Photo after photo is filled with nothing but adorable rabbit goodness. It’s a cuteness overload, as the lovable furry creatures seemingly pose without noticing the camera (besides the first snap). The starlet seemed happy surrounded by the various cuddly creatures on the farm. And, considering the holiday, it was incredibly fitting that she'd be sharing space with the diminutive critters.

It was sweet of the actress to share those snapshots. Most people wouldn’t sweat not being able to post on social media while on a family vacation. However, the John Wick 3 star didn’t want to ignore her followers and wanted to share some moments with them. That desire is shows just how much her fanbase means to her and, given a gesture like that, it's not hard to see why she's endeared herself to so many.

Of course, Halle Berry isn’t afraid to share pieces of her life with her fans. She can go from showing love on Valentine’s Day to staying with the pants-free trend for New Year’s Eve. The Moonfall star also shares sweet moments involving fellow celebrities, with one being her adorable interaction with Halle Bailey. Through her social media accounts, followers get a sweet peek into Berry’s candid and self-deprecating humor. That was on display when she poked fun at her Razzie win for Catwoman and joked about her wig from The Call. Fans also cheer Berry claps back at haters in her comment section. Needless to say, they also seem very enthused over Berry's bunny post, and I can't say that I blame them.

At present, Halle Berry has some projects to look forward to. She has a movie with Mark Wahlberg on the way in the form of the Netflix comedy thriller The Union after another The Mothership was scrapped by the streamer, despite having been filmed. The Hollywood A-lister will also lead the Alexandre Aja-directed Never Let Go, for which a release date has yet to be announced.