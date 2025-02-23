Sydney Sweeney Looks Confectionery In Sweet Ombré Mini With Paris Hilton

In addition to reprising her role as Cassie for Euphoria Season 3, Sydney Sweeney also has plenty of projects in the works for the big screen, including a Christy Martin biopic and the Housemaid movie adaptation. While only the latter is set to premiere on the 2025 movie calendar, that’s still months away but, thankfully, Sweeney has a tendency to keep us occupied with her fashion choices. She doesn’t miss either, as she most recently showed off a sweet minidress while partying with Paris Hilton.

Pink was the color of preference when Paris Hilton gathered an eclectic group of her celebrity friends to celebrate her 44th birthday. Sydney Sweeney fully understood the assignment, as she was a confectionery delight in an ombré dress that featured white flowers at the top that accentuated the dress’ fade into pink. Take a look at the pic posted to her Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney's Instagram Stories)

While Paris Hilton was the star in a glam rock look for her big day, sporting a sparkling multicolor dress with hot pink-sequined knee-high boots, Sydney Sweeney’s floral number was more demure yet still striking, proving why she’s one of the best in the celebrity fashion world.

Just like Sydney Sweeney’s hair was a total mood at a film festival earlier this month, the Anyone But You star wore her hair down in perfectly curled tresses with a center part. She completed the look with sky-high pink heels, which can be seen in a star-studded image shared from Julia Fox’s Instagram:

(Image credit: Julia Fox's Instagram stories)

Paris Hilton’s birthday party was a who’s who of celebrity faces. As seen above, Sydney Sweeney also threw down with the likes of fellow White Lotus alums Molly Shannon and Lukas Gage, with other photos from the bash capturing images of Snoop Dogg, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Sia, Blackpink’s Lisa (of The White Lotus Season 3) and Madelyn Cline.

In fact, the Outer Banks star seemed to have quite a bit of fun dancing with Sydney Sweeney, as captured by Lukas Gage:

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney's Instagram stories)

I mean, like I said before, Sydney Sweeney doesn’t miss. Whether she’s engaging in snowball fights in her all-white winter wear, showing off her bikini bod on a jet ski or dressing to the nines for a night out, she simply looks great in everything she wears.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait to see her in action in any of her upcoming projects. Euphoria isn’t expected until 2026, though we have already gotten a first look at Zendaya, so we know filming is under way. As for The Housemaid, the book-to-screen adaptation is set for a December 2025 release, and no date has yet been announced for the biopic on boxer Christy Martin.

Hopefully she will continue to thrill us with these scrumptious looks on social media while we wait — and a few fake orgasm-filled commercials wouldn’t hurt, either.