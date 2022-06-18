After Buying His Mom A House, The Rock Purchased One For His Cousin, And There’s Heartwarming Footage

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is on a hot streak and, after his slew of successful streaming and box office hits over the past few years, he apparently has no qualms about sharing his glory with his family. Not too long ago, he bought his mother her final, forever home and, now, he's purchased another for his beloved cousin. And if you'd like to see the moment she received her gift, then you're in luck, because there's some heartwarming footage.

Being an OG member of the Johnson family clearly has its perks and, at this point, I wouldn't be surprised if The Rock creates his own HGTV show centered on him gifting relatives new homes. In the caption of a recent Instagram post, the star talked about growing up with his cousin, Saron, and gave her props for breaking into the professional wrestling industry as both a woman and single mom. And while the comments were sentimental enough, the accompanying video that shows him presenting the house to her will really bring tears to your eyes. Check it out for yourself down below:

Listen, the housing market is not cheap right now, and the interest rates are absolutely bananas. Apparently, that didn’t stop Dwayne Johnson from getting the women in his life what they need, though. I'm not a member of the family, but I assume that Johnson may be a favorite among his relatives.

The pride and love he has for his cousin is apparently worthy of more than a whole house, because he also gifted her a new car. This comes less than a year after he gave his very own truck to a veteran and further proves that Dwayne Johnson just loves putting his money to good use by giving to those who are most deserving. People talk about what they would do for the people in their lives if they were rich. So it’s super refreshing to see that Johnson actually is the type of person who would (and does) spend his money on the people who have been there for him and hold a special place in his heart.

You don’t have to look very far for numerous examples of Johnson being an A+ human. In addition to being a giving soul, he's very receptive and grateful to his fanbase . Honestly, that's just one of the reasons why he's been so successful in an industry heavily reliant on public opinion and perception.