After Complaints About The Rock On Set, Moana Co-Star Auli’i Cravalho Defends His Work Ethic (And How He Smells)

A few months ago, some intense claims about Dwayne Johnson came out, alleging that he was unprofessional on the set of Red One. However, now, The Rock’s co-star on his other movie on the 2024 movie schedule – Moana 2 – sang his praises, defended his work ethic and talked about how good he smells.

There Have Been Rumors That The Rock Is Unprofessional On Set

Earlier this spring, rumors came out that Dwayne Johnson was allegedly being unprofessional on set. Reports claimed that during production on the upcoming movie Red One , the actor was late frequently and cost the film to go over budget. Apparently, he was showing up eight hours late. There also claims that he would pee in water bottles on set.

This goes against the star’s public persona, and as stated, rumors.

Now, while not addressing this situation, Johnson’s Moana co-star Auli’i Cravalho sang his praises.

Auli’i Cravalho Spoke Highly Of Dwayne Johnson

Auli’i Cravalho has known the Fast and Furious actor for a long time because they worked together on the first Moana movie in 2016. Now, as the release of Moana 2 approaches the duo is back in action, and the Mean Girls actor was asked about her co-star by Us Weekly while speaking about the Coral Reef Awareness Week.

While not directly addressing the above rumors, she did counter them in a way with these comments, saying:

There’s, like, a faint sense of vanilla. I don’t want to get into the undertones of what must be his cologne, but he’s always glistening. … He’s a great co-star. I have no complaints.

Well, I love that he smells like “vanilla” and that she adores working with him. Those rumors from earlier this spring were intense, and while we can’t confirm or deny them, it is nice to hear Cravalho open up about how much she and The Rock care for each other.

Adding to that, The Power star sang the Maui actor’s praises, noting that she’s been a fan of his forever and that she’s now close with him. She explained:

He’s wonderful. He is a hometown hero also, so I feel almost like he’s a big brother or an uncle to me because I’ve heard about him since my childhood, since before Moana. And getting to meet him, at first, was kind of like, ‘I get to meet The Rock, a superstar.’ And now, I have him via text.

Seeing as Cravalho was 14 when she played Moana the first time, it’s lovely to hear her speak about her long-lasting positive relationship with Dwayne Johnson. It adds to the excitement for Moana 2, and I can’t wait to see them out and about promoting the project together ahead of its November premiere.

Both of Johnson’s upcoming movies – Red One and Moana 2 – come out this year, on November 15 and 27, respectively. As we learn more about the rumors regarding his alleged behavior on set of the holiday action movie as well as his work on the Disney sequel, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.