After Dwayne Johnson’s Wax Figure Went Viral, Museum Responds To Concerns Over The Rock’s Appearance

Dwayne Johnson has made some of the biggest movies in the world and is one of the biggest stars in the world. But right now one thing that might be even more famous than him is his wax figure, which doesn’t exactly look like him. Images of the figure at the Grevin Museum in France have gone viral showing the figure looking distinctly more pale than the man it was based on. The Rock has responded and now the museum itself is promising everything will be made right.

Fans have been roasting the wax statue over the last few days which looks more like Mr. Clean than Dwayne Johnson. Specifically the figure looks very pale, and the skin color doesn’t even come close to matching that of the half-Black/half-Samoan actor. Now the museum itself has responded, and in a statement to Deadline, says that it knows this is a problem and promises to fix it as quickly as possible. The statement reads…

Dwayne Johnson is right and we noticed it and will obviously remedy it as quickly as possible and send him new photos once completed. We are waiting for him when he will come to Paris and the Grevin Wax Museum to celebrate that with a cup of champagne.

Dwayne Johnson said he is reaching out to see the wax figure fixed and that he looked forward to having a drink with himself the next time he was in Paris once that was done. It looks like the museum will provide the champagne, though we know The Rock is more of a tequila guy.

I don’t know the first thing about creating wax figures and getting things like skin tone exactly right with wax is probably quite difficult, but if the museum really knew it got this one wrong, you’d think the figure would have never seen the light of day until it had been fixed. If they didn’t think people were going to roast the hell out of this they were sorely mistaken.

Wax figures do seem to be something of a crap shoot. Sometimes you get the Michael B. Jordan wax figure that looks nothing like him. Other times you get the Travis Barker wax figure that looks so real it's freaking out his family.

To be fair, we got some great jokes out of the whole experience. Dwayne Johnson himself doesn’t seem too upset by the whole thing. He posted a video full of jokes about the statue alongside his official statement.

It’s unclear how fast “as quickly as possible” is when it comes to changing the skin tone of a wax figure. It’s probably not a simple process of giving the figure a spray tan. It may require the entire thing to be remade. Certainly, The Rock himself will be paying attention to what is happening here, so when we see the new figure it will certainly look much more like Dwayne Johnson than this one did.