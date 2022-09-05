Kendall Jenner And Tristan Thompson Literally Walked Past Each Other At The Weeknd Concert, And It Sounds About As Awkward As You’d Expect

The relationship between Tristan Thompson and the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family might be a bit strained at the moment. Despite welcoming a second child with Khloé Kardashian via surrogate , the NBA player was revealed to have cheated on her, fathering a child with another woman — a fact Khloé only became aware of as cameras rolled for their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians . So apparently when Thompson crossed paths with Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner at The Weeknd’s concert last Friday, it made for a pretty uncomfortable situation.

An eyewitness reported to ET that when The Weeknd played at SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 2, both Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson were present with separate groups of friends on the guest platform near the stage. When the show was over, Thompson apparently exited toward the back of the venue, as Jenner was walking toward the front. The source said that the two walked past each other but did not acknowledge one another. Awkward!

The NBA player will always be connected to the family, as he shares daughter True and the new baby boy (whose name is yet to be revealed) with Khloé Kardashian. Kris Jenner even revealed that he sent her flowers for Mother’s Day . One might think that just by nature of him and Kardashian sharing two children , Khloé’s sisters might remain civil with her ex, as they seemed to mostly do following his other dalliances. However, this incident makes it look like her younger sister, at least, is not in a place to forgive and forget.

ET’s source reported that the model partied with The Weeknd's rumored girlfriend Simi Khadra, her twin Haze, and their brother Fai, along with Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone . Tristan Thompson, meanwhile, reportedly spent the concert texting and talking to an all-male entourage.

Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal was the third time he’d been (publicly) caught cheating. Their relationship was documented on The Kardashians, where the Good American co-founder explained why she was willing to forgive his past mistakes. She talked up how good therapy had been for the NBA player , and even said she hoped to marry Thompson someday.

However, just weeks after their surrogate became pregnant with a younger sibling for True Thompson, Khloé Kardashian learned that Maralee Nichols had given birth to Tristan’s baby boy , proving that he had cheated on her on his 30th birthday — after Kardashian had thrown him a big party. The two broke up (for good this time?), and the Strong Looks Better Naked author told Kendall Jenner that she was so upset about the situation, she passed out.