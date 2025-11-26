Why An Insider Is 'Shocked' Jennifer Lopez Is The New Face Of An Engagement Ring Brand

There are certainly lots of things that people know about 2025 movies star Jennifer Lopez, and one of those facts is that she loves love and does consider herself to be a hopeless romantic. The Kiss of the Spider Woman lead (who reunited with most recent ex-husband/one of the film’s producers, Ben Affleck, at the premiere) has been engaged, married and divorced multiple times, but it turns out that this is not the reason that some are “shocked” she’s now the face of an engagement ring brand.

Why An Insider Is Surprised That Jennifer Lopez Is Repping An Engagement Ring Brand

Jennifer Lopez has a lot going for her. She’s an extremely talented actress, singer, and dancer who’s made millions of dollars during her decades of fame, plus she’s known to be incredibly fashionable and always turns heads when she steps out for events like the Governors Awards in a dramatic and eye-popping gown. The Selena star also has kids (who bonded with Ben Affleck’s children when the duo was reunited) with ex Marc Anthony. But, it probably wouldn’t be totally unfair to say that the modern-day diva has been somewhat unlucky in love.

While that might seem like the reason that one would be surprised to find that Lopez is now being paid a reported $10 million as the face of Turkish jewelry company, Zen Diamond, that’s actually not it. A source recently told Page Six:

She used to close much bigger deals. She used to get paid easily like $20, $30 even $50 million for endorsements. That’s why I was shocked. That’s low for JLo.

Alright, that does come as a shock. Even though her most recent film bombed at the box office, Lopez has once again been getting praises for her performance and there’s talk of a potential Oscar nod being on the horizon. She can also look forward to the 2026 movie release, Office Romance, which takes her back to her rom-com days. Her name recognition is pretty set in stone at this point, so it’s not exactly like JLo is less popular/famous/talked about than when she nabbed previous endorsement deals.

However, the source alleged that the reason for taking such a low offer boils down to the Marry Me actress wanting “to stay in the news” and being willing to do “anything to stay relevant.”

When it comes to the lives of the rich and famous, truly anything is possible, but something tells me that, of all the people who could have trouble getting and keeping the public’s attention for any number of reasons, Jennifer Lopez simply ain’t one of them. Whatever her reason for taking this company up on their offer, it means we get more JLo, and that’s never a bad thing.