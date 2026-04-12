Someone Found Footage Of Zendaya Sharing What She Wanted From Her Wedding As A Young Person (And It All Checks Out)

After dating Zendaya for three years, Tom Holland reportedly proposed to her at the end of 2024. The rumor mill has since been churning about the couple's nuptials, and all of that ramped up after Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, seemingly revealed that the two secretly got married already. It’s been a real guessing game in regard to whether the pair really did get hitched. All the while, a vintage video of the Euphoria actress has resurfaced, and it shows her sharing thoughts about her future wedding (which really track with what's been going on as of late).

It’s natural for young woman to imagine what they want their wedding to be like, even before they meet that special someone. Zendaya sure did, as someone found footage from a 2014 interview she had with ET. Considering what the star says about her desires for her wedding day in the clip, it all aligns her possible “secret bride” status:

I want a small and intimate [wedding]. More like just me and like my close family and friends. Relatives. You know, I don’t want to go to my own wedding and be like, ‘Who are they?’ You know what I mean? And that happens! I don’t want that.

So, instead of a high-profile celebrity wedding with countless people in attendance, Zendaya’s dream wedding (back then) was more intimate. I can’t say I blame her, as I’m a big believer in weddings being centered on the couple with close family and friends in attendance. Ultimately, I'd argue that a quiet celebration can provide just as, if not more, meaning than a spectacle. I love these comments and, seriously, what's most interesting about them is that they truly track with how the actress seems to operate more than a decade later.

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It’s no secret that the Spider-Man co-stars have tried to keep their relationship low key. Tom Holland previously explained that the most important way for his and Zendaya’s relationship to be healthy was to keep it “sacred.” The Challengers actress was clearly in agreement as she also spoke about “protecting things” in her life. She's also aware that people have “a parasocial investment” in her love life. So, regardless of whether or not the stars have gotten married by now, I'd imagine that any ceremony would be private.

There continues to be a considerable amount of buzz over the notion of a potential wedding, and there have been plenty of rumors as well. It was alleged that Zendaya and Tom Holland were facing “big challenges” in setting a date due to their busy schedules. However, Zendaya was seen wearing a gold wedding band we never saw on her before (but that may or may not have been to advertise her new movie, The Drama). Of course, until either Z or Holland confirms anything, the truth will remain a mystery.

It's understandable that fans want to know for sure whether Tom Holland and Zendaya are officially man and wife. However, at the end of the day, they are entitled to their privacy. Still, until some kind of confirmation is shared in regard to a wedding, I just hope their special day was (or will be) exactly what the two of them want.

Until then, you can watch the duo reunite on the big screen Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie schedule.