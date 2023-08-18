See Alexandra Daddario Living Her Best Life With A Butter Cow At The Fair

This summer, Alexandra Daddario has been serious goals. From attending the Eras Tour with so many A-Listers to having some major fashion moments, she really seems to be living her best life. However, what is summer without a trip to the fair? Luckily, The White Lotus star was able to add this staple to her itinerary for the season, and you have to see how she documented it because it’s iconic and includes a butter cow.

Yes, you read that correctly, Alexandra Daddario’s latest Instagram post features a butter cow. As a patron of fairs most summers myself, I’m a big fan of the butter sculptures that are featured at most of them, and this cow made out of the dairy product is quite impressive. Check it out:

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) A photo posted by on

Like many trips to the fair, Daddario seemed to have a random and chaotic, yet wholesome experience, which is what I know I want out of a trip to the fairgrounds. Along with the butter cow, she posted a video of someone singing? Or maybe yodeling? Possibly screaming? I’m not quite sure what it was, but it was fun! She also tacked on some photos and videos of classic fair activities, like seeing abnormally large pumpkins and playing with the baby goats.

While all this fun fair content is fine and dandy, the butter cow really does take the cake. It seems like Daddario agreed too, as she captioned the photo:

‘You’ve gotta see the butter cow’

You do "gotta see the butter cow!" Also, you gotta see all the other fun trips the Mayfair Witches star has gone on and events she’s attended during this sunny season.

Only two weeks before this fun adventure to the fair, Daddario went on another trip to a big event, but instead of seeing a butter cow, she went to see Taylor Swift on the same night as Brie Larson and a whole murderer’s row of celebrities. She shared a box with The Marvels star, Lupita Nyong’o, Sarah Paulson, and more, and they all seemed to have a blast.

Daddario’s summer of fun also included rocking a red bikini by the pool , attending a TAG Heuer event in the prettiest, sparkliest, sheer gown , and taking a trip to the mountains with an old camera , among many other things.

Since Alexandra Daddario’s big project on the 2023 TV schedule , Mayfair Witches, premiered earlier this year, it seems like she’s been spending the summer relaxing and traveling, which is honestly goals. And I think capping off the season with a trip to the fair to see the butter cow was the best way to celebrate summer.