Alexandra Daddario Showed Off ‘The Art Of Getting Ready,’ And Honestly, That Awkward Chair Pose Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

While we are getting into the thick of scheduled awards shows and other major Hollywood events starting to amp up for the year, there have been plenty of stars getting ready. Among those who are gearing up for nights out is Alexandra Daddario. The actress has been pretty booked and busy, and between becoming a parent alongside partner Andrew Form to continuing in Mayfair Witches, she’s no stranger to a night out of any kind. While she may be a master of getting ready for an event, not all of her practices are for beginners, especially the way she’s sitting in her chair.

As mentioned, The White Lotus alum is a seasoned vet when preparing for parties Whether it’s for a Mayfair Witches function during our 2025 TV schedule or something pertaining to Daddario and Andrew Form's relationship , she knows how to turn a look. The Baywatch actress took to her Instagram to showcase her glow-up process. The process delivered top-notch results, and seemed pretty straightforward—hair, makeup, wardrobe–but the way she was sitting in her chair in the third image was surprising:

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) A photo posted by on

The step-by-step recap is gorgeous, and I particularly enjoy the video of her hairstylist, but the chair pose catches me off guard. The opalescent jewelry, flame-printed jacket and apparent bodysuit are stunning, along with her glam makeup for the niche chair pose but it absolutely stands out from the vibes of the rest of the slides. Who knows, maybe the True Detective actress is onto something. If you try the posture, please share. As an oddball sitter myself, it’s an advanced sit for sure and I know I couldn’t pull it off for long.

Even though the San Andreas alum has been busy party-hopping, tending to and sharing news of her expanding family life during spooky season and being support for others on Mayfair Witches Season 2 , she did take some well-deserved time and spent New Year's Eve with the Northern Lights . 2025 seems to be off to a fashionable and eventful start for Daddario and the AMC Anne Rice universe .

With Mayfair Witches Season 1's arrival on Netflix , the show is reaching more viewers than ever before, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Rowan Fielding and company got invited to even more outings. For now, Daddario does seem to be striking a fine balance between all elements of her life. She does have a handful of projects in production though, so we may see her calendar stay continually booked and busy for the next couple of years.

Regardless of how Alexandra Daddario sits while getting ready, the star has undoubtedly made an art of it, as her looks never disappoint. Stream Season 1 of Mayfair Witches with a Netflix subscription and catch Season 2 on AMC or AMC+ Sundays at 9 pm ET.