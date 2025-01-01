Alexandra Daddario Spent New Year’s Eve Staring At The Northern Lights, And The Views Are Gorgeous

Alexandra Daddario had a busy year this year between attending myriad events, filming Season 2 of AMC’s popular The Mayfair Witches series, oh yeah, and her relationship with Andrew Form took a big step forward when the two created an actual human life. Luckily, she had some time for some R&R this December and spent it looking at the Northern Lights. Of course, the views are gorgeous.

Plenty of celebrities spent the holidays someplace exotic, fun, and likely expensive. The first holiday adventure that comes to mind, of course, is Jennifer Lopez’s aspirational Christmas , as she spent the holidays in 2024 having a literal white Christmas. But other celebrities did too, as Brie Larson has shown us some gorgeous views in recent days. (Oddly enough the two had similar holidays and similar red carpet moments in 2024.)

Daddario was among the celebrities who had snow-filled holiday vacations, as well. Take a look.

As someone who has seen a lot of great Christmas movies in my time, I can honestly say the views here make me feel like she’s in the plot of an upcoming Hallmark winter movie and about to indulge in some hot chocolate and maybe some holiday activities like skating or ice sculpting or whatever. Her real life might mimic a made-for-TV movie, but it’s nice to see the actress get a break after her busy year.

In fact, she officially wrapped production on Season 2 of The Mayfair Witches last summer, filming the new season of the AMC drama while pregnant with her first child. She actually revealed her pregnancy announcement in July of 2024 , also joking her baby with husband Andrew Form was the worst kept secret in the industry at the time. Daddario later admitted to throwing up between make out scenes, and it sounds like the season was a real challenge for her, though she got through it so the new season could premiere.

Now, the show will be hitting the 2025 TV schedule on January 5, nearly two years after the first season premiered in January of 2023. Obviously, a lot has changed for the actress during that time. In particular, last year was a big year for the former Baywatch star, but next year is shaping up to be similar, at least if her schedule is any indication. Outside of her AMC work, the actress also has A Tree Fell In The Woods, Happy Life and Doubled Booked in various stages of production potentially for the 2025 release schedule or beyond. Doubtless there is more to come, as well.

Though I wouldn’t mind if we got a few more views from her of the Northern Lights in the meantime.