'That's The One I Dread The Most': Alyson Hannigan Worries About Her Own Kids Watching American Pie, And How Taylor Swift Isn't Helping

Alyson Hannigan may have been a breakout star on the small screen with her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother, but you can’t forget when she played band camp nerd Michelle in all of the American Pie movies . Considering how raunchy the comedy film series is, Hannigan worries about the day her kids will watch American Pie and why Taylor Swift isn’t exactly helping.

The American Pie cast member has two teenage daughters- Satyana (15) and Kiev (12) with Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Alexis Denisof. While Alyson Hannigan already felt awkward having her kids watch a younger version of their father in a 1987 George Harrison music video, she admitted to US Magazine that she’s already worried about the day they finally watch her American Pie movie. Plus, it doesn’t help if the Taylor Swift song "So High School" references the raunchy comedy. In her words:

When they were in elementary school, there was a phase where they both wanted to see stuff that we’d been in, like Buffy or whatever, and they were still too young. … They haven’t mentioned that they wanna see (American Pie), but they know how exciting it is. Taylor might’ve piqued their interest, but not that they’ve mentioned. That’s the one I dread the most. … Hopefully, I can just ride it out until they’re in college.

I can understand the awkwardness of not wanting your kids to see their mother in a sex comedy film. Other than the fact that the ‘90s movie didn’t age well with a glossed-over scene of a high school girl being secretly filmed performing sex acts, it would be a tad awkward for Alyson Hannigan’s kids to see their mother shamelessly say dialogue like “I stuck a flute up my…” you know.

Even though the sex scene Michelle has with Jim in the first movie isn’t graphic, all of the other movies expand her character more with longer, more explicit raunchy scenes like having sex in the band room in American Reunion and performing fellatio on Jim under the table in American Wedding. Definitely a lot of R-rated moments you’d prefer your teen daughters live without seeing their mother doing.

It’s easy for diehard Swifties to be influenced into seeing movies the Grammy winner references in her songs. Taylor Swift has done so before referencing The Notebook in “Bye Bye Baby” and The Wizard of Oz in “Loml.” As for the “So High School” lyric “Watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night,” you can’t help but want to know why the teen sex comedy would make a good date night movie to see with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

One interesting fact to learn about Alyson Hannigan is that she’s a total Swiftie. Back when she was on Dancing with the Stars, her wildest dream of season 32 to have a Taylor Swift Night came true when she got to dance to a Cha-Cha version of the best-selling artist’s hit single “You Belong With Me.” You can tell she and her dance partner Sasha Farber got a real kick out of that number.

With Alyson Hannigan being such a Swiftie herself, you can imagine how funny and excited she was hearing Taylor Swift shoutout to American Pie in “So High School.” While listening to the Tortured Poets Department album in her chosen solitude, she got to Volume 2 of the pop album “freaking out” to hear one of her memorable movies being referenced in one of the tracks. While her family was unfazed by the reference, the People’s Choice Award winner still shared her freakout with one of her friends about technically being part of a date night with T-Swift and her beau.

