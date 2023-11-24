Amazon Has Two James Bond Black Friday Deals That Make For Good 007 Gift Suggestions

At the moment, fans of the James Bond movies can direct their friends and family interested in watching some 007 action with a Prime Video subscription . Most of the entries in the legendary espionage franchise are easily streamed at the moment, but there’s a problem: those flicks are bound to leave Prime in waves, and sooner rather than later.

While the entire collection is pretty decently priced, there’s also a Bond Black Friday deal that makes for a good 007 starter pack for your physical media library. So take a close look at the offers below and choose your next purchase carefully, as it may be your last. Ok, maybe that's a bit extreme, but that's Commander Bond's line of work for you.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Option 1: The Daniel Craig Collection On 4K - $35.99

If you head over to Amazon right now, the Daniel Craig James Bond movies are available in their own combo pack. At this moment, the 4K collection of all five adventures, from Casino Royale to No Time To Die, is being sold for $35.99. Don’t have a 4K player for your TV? That’s no worry, as the Blu-ray versions of each film are included as well.

Of course, if you want to go bigger, there’s another option on the table. Though I must warn you, it’ll require a small additional purchase; and might leave you with more discs to rehome in the future. So if the world is not enough, check out this alternate gift for the 007 fan in your life.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Option 2: The James Bond Collection On Blu-ray - $53.33

What if the James Bond devotee you happen to know doesn’t have any 007 movies on physical media? Well they’re taken care of as well, as another Amazon Black Friday deal available at the moment is The James Bond Collection, which is currently on sale for $53.33. But as I previously warned, there’s a catch.

This collection only includes the whole run up to Spectre, which leaves No Time To Die missing. To purchase that film on its own is an additional $6.99; bringing your purchase to an estimated $60.32, minus taxes and shipping. That’s still a pretty sweet deal, giving you all 25 James Bond installments for one of the lowest price points.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Which 007 Deal Is Right For Me?

So what’s the better deal? Well, it’s hard to say really. Option 1 is the gift of the entire story of Daniel Craig’s 007 , while Option 2 is almost all of Commander Bond’s exploits, minus an additional purchase. Weighing the options myself, here’s what I’d suggest.

If you’re looking to start someone into the world of Bond, or if you know someone’s itching to test out their 4K setup, the Daniel Craig collection is the way to go. This is a doubly valid gift idea if you or whomever you’re gifting towards already has a previous compilation of the James Bond films on Blu-ray. Think of it as a 4K appetizer to the eventual main course; and again, there are less discs to re-home down the line.

However, if you’re starting your library from scratch or are confident that the people you’re shopping for would want a more expansive array, then The James Bond Collection is the better choice. The additional expense of purchasing No Time To Die for inclusion in the package still makes this deal worthwhile, and it’s not even that much more than the more limited 4K offering.

Whichever option you choose, you’ll have to act quickly. Amazon’s James Bond deals are considered Black Friday specials, and could go away real soon. Not to mention, there’s the chance that prices like these could trigger sell outs of current inventory. So choose wisely and don’t get shaken or stirred this holiday season.