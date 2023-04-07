Apparently Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Back Together Following Alleged Cheating Drama

After a rocky few months for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship, which had them rumored to be splitting up and alleged cheating drama between MGK with Sophie Lloyd , is the couple putting their past behind them? The latest photos taken of the couple see the celebrities looking happy and holding hands in Hawaii, with it being reported that they are “officially back on.”

MGK and Megan Fox are currently vacationing on The Big Island. New pictures via Daily Mail show them as a couple again as the publication’s source also shares they are “more connected than ever.”

The photos show the pair on a couple of separate strolls by the beach hand-in-hand and enjoying each other’s company. In some of the pictures, Fox is seen getting on the back of MGK (a.k.a. Colson Baker), laughing together and looking out at the ocean. Per the site’s source, they decided to venture out to Hawaii together to do some “healing,” and it has apparently been working wonders for repairing their relationship.

The source also alleges that Fox believes MGK is her “soulmate” and was not planning on giving up on their partnership. The rekindling for the couple comes after Megan Fox deleted all her Instagram photos with MGK back in February before subsequently appearing at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party solo without her engagement ring .

Rumors also spread that MGK might have cheated on Fox after the actress posted lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade album, with one fan accusing a guitarist who works closely with him, Sophie Lloyd, of being the other woman. Following the cheating drama went viral, Fox clarified that MGK didn’t cheat on anyone and said the claims about Lloyd were false.

Following all that going down, it was reported that Megan Fox and MGK were seeking to deal with their relationship woes by going to therapy together . Apparently the couple have been having daily couple therapy sessions over Zoom this past month. The latest updates were that they have been “on a break” but still in contact with each other.

Fox and Baker got engaged in January 2022 nearly two years after first meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Over the past few years, they have become an iconic Hollywood couple, particularly for their coordinating outfits and viral internet moments like Fox sharing they drink each other’s blood, but “for ritual purposes only”.

Being in a relationship in general is not necessarily easy to begin with, but Megan Fox and MGK both have families from previous relationships, and on top of that, massive careers and the spotlight of being public figures to add additional pressure as well. It’s nice to see the couple enjoying each other’s company in Hawaii after months of breakup drama.