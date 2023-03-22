Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Still In Contact? Here’s The Latest Update On The Couple (And Their Wedding)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly solidified themselves as one of the hottest and most PDA-prone Hollywood couples (who even drank each other’s blood ) . After the Transformers star rocked her underwear in MGK’s " Bloody Valentine " video back in 2020, they pretty much became inseparable. However, per recent reports, the two have allegedly been on the rocks as of late. Amid uncertainty about the engaged couple's relationship, there's been an update on whether the two are still communicating with each other and still plan to exchange marriage vows.

The actress and her rock star fiancé got engaged last year, with MGK getting down on one knee under a banyan tree when asking his lady love to be his wife. Of course, she said yes with a sweet kiss, and reports on their gothic wedding plans surfaced later. But as mentioned, things are a bit different these days. While speaking with Us Weekly , an inside source dished on what MGK (a.k.a. Colson Baker) and Megan Fox’s relationship status currently looks like:

Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact. They are very hot and cold.

Much has been said about why the relationship is reportedly hanging in the balance right now. The Internet has been widely speculating a breakup between the engaged couple since the 36-year-old actress posted a cryptic caption that quoted Beyoncé’s lyrics “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” This gave fans the impression that there was cheating on MGK’s part. Suspicions were arguably amplified after fans noticed she stopped following him on Instagram and deleted all photos of him, before getting rid of her account altogether.

Rumors have been flying, with a fan even asking the Jennifer's Body icon if Sophie Lloyd, Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist, played a part in the breakup. After that, Lloyd's rep quickly dismissed the rumors, as the guitarist has a boyfriend of her own and just celebrated her five-year anniversary. However, speculation continued when Fox was still seen without her wedding ring on . Though last month, she returned to Instagram to address the cheating rumors and said that “no third-party interference” was at play. An insider reported that it was possible she impulsively shared her intense reaction online only to regret making her thoughts public to the world.

As for what’s reportedly been going on behind the scenes , the two have allegedly been going to counseling to work on their issues before moving forward together as husband and wife. Yet US Weekly’s insider says the couple’s wedding has allegedly been put on pause:

They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.