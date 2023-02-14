A Fan Asked Megan Fox If Sophie Lloyd Led To Possible Break-Up With Machine Gun Kelly. But Who Is She?

If you’re someone who pays close attention to celebrity romances, then two people who are likely at the top of your list right now are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The two have been making public pants-free waves for a few years, but this past weekend saw several unexpected developments, when the Transformers star first deleted every photo of the “My Ex’s Best Friend” musician from her social media, which led to cheating rumors and one fan wondering if a woman named Sophie Lloyd was part of the reason for said supposed split. If you want to know who Lloyd is and what’s going on in general, we’ve got some answers for you.

Who Is Sophie Lloyd?

It would be entirely understandable if you don’t know who Lloyd is, though seeing as how the New Girl actress and the rapper have been together since mid-2020 (becoming engaged in January 2022 ), we can be sure that Fox has been aware of her for some time, as Lloyd is a guitarist who works with Machine Gun Kelly. The rock/metal performer came to prominence in 2011, after starting her very popular YouTube channel to show off her skills, and she became a part of his band before the start of his “Mainstream Sellout Tour,” which kicked off in early June of last year.

Why Did Sophie Lloyd Come Up In Cheating Rumors About Megan Fox And MGK’s Relationship?

As if removing all evidence of the relationship with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star weren’t enough to fuel rumors of a bad breakup, the badass Expendables 4 actress also offered fans a brand new post on Instagram, before eventually deleting her account altogether. That post featured a few photos, including one where she burns a letter, and a cryptic caption that really sent cheating-related breakup rumors into overdrive.

Beyoncé’s Lemonade album is famously about her feelings during the time that Jay-Z cheated on her, and the divorced Fox used a lyric from one of the singer’s songs on that release, “Pray You Catch Me,” in her caption, noting, “You can taste the dishonesty/it’s all over your breath.” A fan then wondered in the comments about whether or not the “Emo Girl” rocker “got with Sophie,” (via Page Six) and while she played coy with her response, Fox did take down her Instagram account not long after.

Sophie Lloyd Does Have A Boyfriend

In case you were curious, if the cheating rumors happen to be true (and right now they are just rumors, as neither party has confirmed it, or even actually said that a breakup has really happened), there is another person involved in all of this, as the guitarist does have a long-time boyfriend in drummer/sound engineer Christopher Painter, who she’s been dating for five years. In fact, he shared a post celebrating their fifth anniversary back in January:

A post shared by The Painter (@painter_1989) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, Lloyd recently shared a celebratory post of her own with her boyfriend in honor of Valentine’s Day:

(Image credit: Sophie Lloyd Instagram Stories)

As noted, we don’t know for sure right now if this celebrity couple really is over for good, or what caused the potential split, but one or both stars might shed some light on the status of their relationship before much longer.